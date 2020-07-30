PLAN Increases Claims at Heffley Creek Precious Metal and Natural Pozzolan Property in BC

VANCOUVER, July 30, 2020 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce that it has increased the number of claims it has optioned from Jeremy Marlow at its precious metal and natural pozzolan property in Heffley Creek, BC.

The original option included 20 mineral claims. Mr. Marlow staked an additional 49 mineral claims contiguous to the original 20 claims and optioned them to PLAN.

The original agreement was amended to include the new claims. As consideration for the increased option, PLAN covered the cost of staking the new claims and increased the number of days in 2020 for which it would contract Mr. Marlow to complete exploration on the Heffley Creek Property from 28 days to 31 days.

Systematic soil and outcrop sampling activities are ongoing at Heffley Creek and assay results will be reported as they are received.

"I wish to thank Mr. Marlow for completing this transaction whereby PLAN increased the size of its option. It is our intention to evaluate this property for both its pozzolanic and precious metals potential," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

Dwayne Melrose, P. GEO, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning a 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Precious Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

