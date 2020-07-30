Labrador Gold to Webcast Live at virtualinvestorconferences.com July 31st

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 - Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQB:NKOSF) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Roger Moss, will be presenting at Virtual Investor Conferences on Friday, July 31st at 11:30 Eastern Daylight Time. A live feed of the presentation will be available to investors by logging into https://www.tinyurl.com/073020MiningVIC and registering for the event.



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

DATE: Friday, July 31st

TIME: 11:30 AM – 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/073020MiningVIC

LabGold Highlights

Recently acquired Kingsway project encompasses 77km 2 in the highly prospective Gander gold district of Newfoundland

in the highly prospective Gander gold district of Newfoundland Kingsway covers over 16 kilometres of strike length of the Appleton fault zone, associated with New Found Gold’s discovery hole of 92.86 g/t gold over 19 metres

Project benefits from extensive prior exploration work demonstrating significant gold anomalies in all sample media suggesting a prospective environment for gold mineralization

Aggressive summer exploration program is planned to delineate targets for fall drilling

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., is the qualified person responsible for all technical information in this release.

The Company gratefully acknowledges the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources’ Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program for its financial support for exploration of the Kingsway property.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

About Virtual Investor Conferences?

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

Labrador Gold

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo

President & CEO

+1-(416) 704-8291

info@labradorgold.com

Or visit our website at: www.labradorgold.com

Twitter: @LabGoldCorp

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.