Minera Alamos Hires New VP Project Development and Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Toronto, July 30, 2020 - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce it has hired Chris Sharpe P.Eng to be the Company's VP Project Development effective September 1st, 2020. Mr. Sharpe is a mining engineer with extensive experience in mine planning, open pit geotechnical studies and financial modeling. Since February 2015, Mr. Sharpe had worked for Centerra Gold as a senior mining engineer and more recently as Director, Projects & Technical Services. Prior to his 5+ years with Centerra, Mr. Sharpe's career spanned time with Aurvista Gold (VP Engineering), AuRico Gold (Sr Mining Engineer) and Cormark Securities (Research Associate).

With immediate effect, the Company has promoted Mr. Federico Alvarez to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Alvarez is a mining engineer with 35 years of experience within academia, government and the mining industry, primarily in Mexico. Mr. Alvarez joined Minera Alamos in 2011 as Vice President, Project Development and oversees all operations and mine planning.

Mr. Alvarez was Vice President, Operations for Argonaut Gold Inc. and its predecessor Castle Gold, where he supervised production at the El Castillo gold mine in Durango, Mexico.

For 10 years Mr. Alvarez held the position of Director of Mining Affairs for the State of Guanajuato. He is widely recognized within Mexico as one of the top mining professionals in the country. Mr. Alvarez holds a Bachelor's degree in Mine Engineering from Guanajuato University and a Masters degree in Mining Engineering from McGill University.

About Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2021. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora that is currently under construction, and which is expected to have its first gold production in early 2021. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has an extremely robust and positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed and is nearing the end of the permitting process. A construction decision on La Fortuna could be made in late 2020 or early 2021 and highlights the organic growth the existing projects can provide to the overall production profile. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought 3 mines into production over the last 12 years.

The Company's strategy is to develop low capex assets while expanding the project resources and pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

