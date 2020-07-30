Redstar Gold - Technical Disclosure Review

announces that, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, it is issuing the following news release to clarify the Company's disclosure.

("Redstar" or the "Company") announces that the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Resource Estimate for the SH-1 Gold and Silver Deposit - Part of the Unga Project, Southwest Alaska, U.S.A. of March, 26 2020, including the mineral resource estimate, should not be relied upon until a new (or amended) report correcting the deficiencies is filed. Redstar is working to address the deficient issues as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the Company is being placed on the Default List.

For additional information please contact:

John A. Gray

President

Tel: +44 747 068 6474

Email: j.gray@redstargold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Redstar Gold Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.