Alligator Energy Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report and 5B Cashflow - June 2020

02:13 Uhr
Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 June 2020 Quarterly Report.

Uranium

- Alligator acquiring 47Mlb U3O8 resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium (Refer ASX announcement 11 June 2020)

- SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative co-funding awarded for Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project up to $152,400

- Native title access agreement drafts being progressed for BLU

- Exploration strategy and target development underway for the Nabarlek North tenements

- Easing restrictions and tenement access anticipated soon for both NT and SA projects

Energy Minerals

- Piedmont drill permits granted with renewal of Alpe Laghetto licence and Castilo Di Gavala licence confirmed

Corporate

- JMEI Credits totalling $336,958 distributed to eligible shareholders who participated in the 2018-2019 capital raisings

- 30 June cash of $0.9 mill with planned injection of approx $0.7 mill at the conclusion of the Samphire project transaction - late Sept / early Oct

- The SA Govt advised a deferral of exploration tenement fees until 31 December 2020, and a 12-month waiver of expenditure commitments

- The NT Govt has allowed payment plans for ongoing tenements fees and reductions in exploration commitments

Plans for the forthcoming quarter

- Finalise Samphire project acquisition

- Progress and finalise BLU native title agreements

- Develop BLU geophysics plan and contractor engagement

- ARUP work program meetings and planning

- Continue to pursue future opportunities and external project evaluations in Alligator's areas of commodity focus

- Re-start strategic investor discussions for Piedmont project

- Continue to minimise expenditure while retaining asset integrity and forward planning

About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au


