Rumble Resources Ltd: Quarterly Report

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to provide an update in respect to the Company's activities during the June 2020 quarter.1. Western Queen Au Project, Mt Magnet, Western Australia- Stage 2 drill program identified multiple High-Grade Gold Shoots- Rumble secured 500% increase in landholding extending Project Strike to 35km's- Major 12,000m Stage 3 Drill Program Commenced2. Fraser Range Ni-Cu-Au JV Project - IGO, Fraser Range, Western Australia- Drilling planned Targeting Tier 1 Ni-Cu discoveries at Thunderdome Project, along strike from Legend's Mawsons Discovery- Drilling planned Targeting Tier 1 Gold Discoveries following up 13km of gold at Thunderstorm Project3. Lamil Cu-Au JV Project - AIC Mines, Paterson Province, Western Australia- Tenement E45/5270 granted allowing field work over the full 1,280km2 tenure- Geophysical data interpretation identified 15 high priority target zones- AIC expects to commence its inaugural drill program in the September 2020 Quarter targeting Tier 1 Au-Cu Discoveries14. Munarra Gully Au-Cu-Ag-Zn Project, Cue, Western Australia- Drilling confirmed a potential Tier 1 large-scale Gold Copper Silver system at the Amaryllis Prospect- Petrography and geophysics planned to refine targets- Step out RC drilling planned September 2020 Quarter at Amaryllis Prospect5. Earaheedy Zn-Pb-Ag Project, Wiluna, Western Australia- RC Drilling intersects Higher Grade Zn-Pb confirming large scale Zn-Pb-Ag Discoveries at the Chinook and Magazine Prospects with Tier Potential- Step out RC drilling planned at Chinook and Magazine ProspectsExploration Operations- Rumble's projects are all located in Western Australia where mineral exploration is deemed an essential service under current state emergency regulations in Western Australia enabling Rumble to continue exploration activities whilst strictly complying with all Government directives and adhering to strict safety guidelines.Corporate- Rumble completed a $6 million Placement in June- $558,000 in placement funds received after quarter-end and $114,000 of director placement participation subject to shareholder approval not included in cash position- 30 June 2020 R&D claim in progress- 2020 JMEI credits of up to $632,500 due to be distributed in September 2020- JMEI Credits received of $1,021,000 for 2021 financial yearTo view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G2IG068H





About Rumble Resources Ltd:



Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011. Rumble was established with the aim of adding significant value to its current gold and base metal assets and will continue to look at mineral acquisition opportunities both in Australia and abroad.





Source:



Rumble Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980 Website: www.rumbleresources.com.au