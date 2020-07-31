Guyana Goldfields Announces Receipt by Zijin Mining of Remaining Chinese Regulatory Approvals and Provides Update on Final Court Hearing for the Approval of the Arrangement with Zijin Mining

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.. ("Zijin") has notified the Company that it has received the remaining required Chinese regulatory approvals, namely approvals from the National Development and Reform Commission ("NDRC") of the People's Republic of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange ("SAFE") of the People's Republic of China, with respect to the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act involving the Company and Zijin (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zijin will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company not already owned by Zijin for cash consideration of C$1.85 per share.

The Company also announced that the hearing (the "Fairness Hearing") of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the "Court") for the final order (the "Final Order") to approve the Arrangement, which was previously scheduled for July 30, 2020, has been deferred to August 14, 2020. This delay is the result of two third parties who have each advised the Court that they will be appearing at the Fairness Hearing seeking for the Company to set aside, in anticipation of the completion of the Arrangement, funds for the potential payment of certain unproven claims they have made against the Company. Neither such third party has indicated that it is seeking to challenge the fairness of the Arrangement to shareholders of the Company. However, in order to enable certain Court-related procedures pertaining to these two third parties to be completed prior to the Fairness Hearing, such hearing will now take place on such later date.

Subject to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to completion of the Arrangement (including receipt of the Final Order), the completion of the Arrangement is still anticipated to occur in August 2020.

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

