Integra Resources to Begin Trading Today on the NYSE American

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2020 - Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ITR ; NYSE American:ITRG) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") commenced trading on the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") as of market open today, July 31, 2020.

Integra Common Shares will trade under the ticker symbol “ITRG”. Integra’s Common Shares listed on the TSX Venture will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “ITR”.

“This is a significant milestone for the Company,” noted President and CEO, George Salamis. “The listing comes at an exciting time as we are experiencing exploration success during the early stages of this year’s aggressive exploration program at the DeLamar Project, while also continuing to de-risk and advance the Project towards pre-feasibility and permitting on several other fronts. The Company looks forward to trading on the NYSE American and providing more exposure to retail and institutional investors interested in the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho.”

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the start of pre-feasibility level studies designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards a potential construction decision. For additional information, please reference the “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the DeLamar and Florida Mountain Gold – Silver Project, Owyhee County, Idaho, USA (October 22, 2019).”

Corporate Inquiries: ir@integraresources.com

Company website: www.integraresources.com

Office phone: 1-604-416-0576

