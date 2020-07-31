Tethyan Completes Initial Drill Programme at the Kizevak Project, Serbia

Vancouver, July 31, 2020 - Tethyan Resource Corp. (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial drill programme on the recently acquired licence that comprises the central portion of the Kizevak silver-zinc-lead project in Serbia. The programme consisted of 11 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,867.5 metres, targeting the confirmation of historical drill and underground assay data.

The results of drilling will be announced as they become available. In the meantime the Company is preparing for a larger drill programme in an effort to define a maiden resource estimate at Kizevak that is intended to commence in September following the anticipated acquisition of Tethyan by Adriatic Metals Plc. Additionally, Tethyan is currently conducting detailed soil sampling, geological mapping, and a ground magnetic survey over the Kizevak and Sastavci projects in order to further support drill planning and exploration of extensions to historically drilled mineralisation.

Tethyan also wishes to inform it's shareholders that subsequent to the mailing out of the management information circular for its annual general and special meeting with the purpose being to approve the proposed plan of arrangement with Adriatic Metals plc ("Adriatic"), Adriatic have announced the commencement of litigation proceedings by its major shareholder Sandfire Resources Limited ("Sandfire") in the Supreme Court of Western Australia against Adriatic. Sandfire's purported claims refer to its Collaboration and Strategic Partnership Deed ("Deed") with Adriatic and include a declaration that Adriatic has breached the Deed, specific performance of the Deed, damages, interest and costs. Sandfire alleges that it was entitled to acquire a total of 4,127,139 shares in Adriatic, in the form of CHESS Depository Interests, at various issue prices pursuant to its anti-dilution right in the Deed. Adriatic have announced that it intends to vigorously defend these claims. This announcement does not change the recommendation of Tethyan's board of directors to vote in favour of the plan of arrangement with Adriatic. Tethyan will keep its shareholders informed of any material developments in this matter.

About Tethyan Resource Corp.

Tethyan Resource Corp., is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Tethyan is focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia, where it is acquiring and exploring a portfolio of quality precious and base metals projects with known mineralization and compelling drill targets. Tethyan emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders, and is committed to the proactive implementation of Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety and environmental management. More information can be found on Tethyan's website: www.tethyan-resources.com.

