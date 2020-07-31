IsoEnergy Responds to Market Activity

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2020 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (CQX: ISENF), at the request of Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), confirms that the Company is unaware of any material undisclosed change in the Company's business, operations or capital that would account for the recent increase in market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company recently discovered the high-grade Hurricane Zone of uranium mineralization on its 100% owned Larocque East property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

