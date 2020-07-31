July 31, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) wishes to announce the grant, subject to regulatory approvals, of incentive stock options to purchase, in aggregate, 1,560,000 shares of its common stock. The options have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are granted under the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at a price of $0.14 for a period of three years.
