Equinox Gold to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 10, 2020

Conference call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340



Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2020 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") will announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 on Monday, August 10, 2020 after market close. A live conference call and webcast will follow on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 commencing at 8:00am PT (11:00am ET), providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of Equinox Gold's executive team.

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until February 11, 2021.



SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.







Contact

Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer, Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com