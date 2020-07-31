Pan Global Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, July 31, 2020 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) (the "Company") today announced the grant of a total of 4.18 million incentive stock options to directors, management, consultants and contractors. The options are for a ten-year term at an exercise price of $0.31 per option share.
About Pan Global Resources Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.
