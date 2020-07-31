Menü Artikel
Pan Global Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

July 31, 2020

Vancouver, July 31, 2020 - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) (the "Company") today announced the grant of a total of 4.18 million incentive stock options to directors, management, consultants and contractors. The options are for a ten-year term at an exercise price of $0.31 per option share.

About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
www.panglobalresources.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
info@panglobalresources.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60911


Pan Global Resources Inc.

Pan Global Resources Inc.
