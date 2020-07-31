Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from July 1, 2020 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 733,806,747 common shares with voting rights as at July 31, 2020.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

