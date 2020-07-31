Eco Oro Announces Change in a Director & Appointment of New Co-Chair of the Board

VANCOUVER, July 31, 2020 - Eco Oro Minerals Corp. (CSE:EOM) (the “Company” or “Eco Oro”) announced today that Blair Wallace has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) and will serve as Co-Executive Chair of the Board, together with Courtenay Wolfe, the current Co-Executive Chair of the Board. This appointment was made in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Settlement Agreement dated September 11, 2017 between the Company, Trexs Investments, LLC, an entity managed by Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P., and certain other parties, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Rebecca K. Berrebi from the Board.
Blair Wallace is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P. Mr. Wallace graduated from Brooklyn Law School and holds a BA from the University of California San Diego.
Company Profile
Eco Oro Minerals Corp. is a publicly-traded company and its arbitration against the Republic of Colombia is its core focus.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
