CSE Bulletin: New Listing - Graycliff Exploration Limited (GRAY)

31.07.2020  |  Newsfile
Toronto, July 31, 2020 - The common shares of Graycliff Exploration Limited have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 517 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of 24 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

Issuer       : Graycliff Exploration Limited
Security Type: Common Shares
Symbol(s)    : GRAY
Number of securities issued and outstanding: 15 354 882
Number of Securities reserved for issuance : 800 000
CSE Sector: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 	38940L106
ISIN : CA 38940L 10 6 7
Boardlot        : 500
Trading Currency: CDN$/$CDN
Trading Date   : 4. August 2020
Other Exchanges: N/A
Fiscal Year end: December, 31
Transfer Agent : Integral Transfer Agency Inc.


The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GRAY. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Graycliff Exploration Ltd.

