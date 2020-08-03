MONTREAL, Aug. 02, 2020 - The management of Vanstar Mining Resources announces the retirement of director and Vanstar’s CEO, Mr. Guy Morissette. The withdrawal of Mr. Morissette is effective immediately.

Mr. Jonathan Hamel, director of the company will act as interim CEO, until a new CEO is appointed as soon as possible by a committee formed by the board of directors.

We thank Mr. Morissette for his 12 years at the helm of the company as well as for his direct participation in the discovery of one of the most important gold projects in Quebec, the Nelligan deposit. Mr. Morissette leaves the company in very good financial health with very good gold projects and a low dilution of its capital structure.

“I am very happy to have directly contributed to the success of this company. But after 37 years in mining and 12 years at the helm of Vanstar, it's time for me to give way to a team that can take the company even further forward. I wish all possible success to the next CEO,” mentioned Mr. Morissette.

Also, Misters Richard and Lapointe do not intend to stand for re-election at the next annual meeting scheduled on September 14, 2020.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Sources:

S?bastien Plouffe

Vice-President Public Relations

splouffe@vanstarmining.com

514-947-2272