Canadian Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

14:35 Uhr  |  CNW

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the Canadian Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/2PfQJnn

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days.

July 30th Presenting Companies:

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Keynote Presentation by Byron King, Research Geologist and Editor, Agora Financial: "Revenge of the Miners"

Canada Nickel Co Inc

(TSX-V: CNC)

Troilus Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG)

Precipitate Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: PREIF | TSX-V: PRG)

Goldsource Mines Inc.

(OTCQB: GXSFF | TSX-V: GXS)

KORE Mining Ltd.

(OTCQB: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE)

Midas Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: MDRPF | TSX: MAX)

Skeena Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: SKREF | TSX-V: SKE)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

(OTCQX: GLBXF | TSX: GMX)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd.

(OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ)

Orezone Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE)

Golden Predator Mining Corp.

(OTCQX: NTGSF | TSX-V: GPY)

First Mining Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)

White Gold Corp.

(TSX-V: WGO)

Fremont Gold Ltd.

(OTCQB: FRERF | TSX-V: FRE)

July 31st Presenting Companies:

Presentation

Ticker

Revival Gold Inc.

(OTCQB: RVLGF | TSX-V: RVG)

Defense Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: DFMTF | TSX-V: DEFN)

GT Gold Corp.

(TSX-V: GTT)

Global Atomic Corp.

(OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO)

Labrador Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: NKOSF | TSX-V: LAB)

Talisker Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: TSKFF | CSE: TSK)

Silver One Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE)

Group Ten Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: PGEZF |TSX-V: PGE)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
Neuste Artikel
