Mosaic Announces 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release

TAMPA, August 3, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for the second quarter of 2020. The company's earnings release, prepared comments and supplemental materials are available at www.mosaicco.com/investor/financialdata.
Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to one year from today's date. The telephone replay will be available for one week.
North America: 877-608-0554 International: 678-825-8336 Conference ID# 3244138
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
