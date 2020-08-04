Amerigo Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Aug. 04, 2020 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. ("Amerigo" or the "Company") (TSX: ARG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmen Amezquita, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2020.



Carmen has served as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller for mining companies with both producing mines and exploration properties located in Latin America. Previous to that, she worked in the audit and assurance group at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Carmen is fluent in Spanish and received her Chartered Accountant designation in 2010. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia (“UBC”) and has a Diploma in Accounting from Sauder School of Business at UBC.

About Amerigo and Minera Valle Central (“MVC”)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporaci?n Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

