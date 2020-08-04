Kincora Announces Private Placement to Accelerate Drilling

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Kincora intends to raise up to $5 million at $0.10 per Unit with a full warrant

Indicated strong support from other existing and new shareholders, and Australian brokers

Following positive initial drilling results at the Trundle project, placement proceeds will be primarily used to expand the ongoing six hole program to over twenty drill holes with an additional 11,000 metres of drilling

Trundle is the only brownfield project held by a listed junior in Australia's foremost porphyry belt, within the same mineralized complex as Australia's second largest porphyry mine

VANCOUVER, Aug. 4, 2020 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV: KCC) announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units at $0.10 per unit (the "Units") to raised up to $5 million. The Units will be comprised of one share (a "Share") and one warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire a further share at a price of $0.25 for a term of 2 years.

The Company is also pleased to have received strong indicative support from many existing and new shareholders, and Australian based brokers.

Sam Spring, President and CEO, noted, "Initial drilling at the Trundle project has been very positive at our first two targets, Trundle Park and Mordialloc, and strongly warrants expanding the ongoing initial 6-hole program.

A total of 22 holes are now proposed to aggressively pursue targets that our industry leading exploration team feel offer the potential for multiple clusters of high grade porphyry related copper-gold systems and position Kincora as the leading pure play porphyry explorer in Australia's foremost porphyry belt".

Chairman Cameron McRae commented, "A strong and successful offering will provide the platform for a significant drilling program at Trundle, advancement of our district scale project pipeline in the Macquarie Arc and pursuit of a corporate strategy to maximise the value of our portfolio.

It is pleasing to see our initial drilling results at Trundle attract considerable interest from the market, including resource sector specialists and leading Australian based brokers."

Morgans Corporate Limited has been engaged as a finder for a portion of the non-brokered placement, and lead agent and manager for a proposed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

As previously announced1, initial drilling results at the Trundle project have provided strong encouragement in the search for the core, ore-grade parts of a cluster of porphyry copper-gold systems in a brownfields setting to Australia's second largest porphyry mine, Northparkes, on the Macquarie Arc of the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW, Australia.

Given the nature of the skarn and pencil/finger porphyry targets and results to date at the Trundle Park and Mordialloc targets, the primary use of funds of the non-brokered private placement is expanding the current ongoing 6-hole program to a total of 22 holes with a further 11,000 metres of drilling. Other uses of funds include:

advancing the understanding of the near surface skarn system at the Trundle Park target;

advancing the Company's earlier stage licenses and project pipeline (7 additional licenses), several of which are now surrounded by the likes of FMG and Inflection Resources';

general working capital; and,

pursuing a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Table 1: Proposed Use of Funds – C$ ('000)

Drilling at Trundle - 16 further holes for ~11,000m 3,950 Technical Report, incl. skarn exploration target & SoW for a PEA 60 ASX IPO (other than technical report) 390 G&A (incl. offering costs) 600 Total 5,000

At the conclusion of the raise and completion of the ongoing 6-hole program, Kincora will have over C$6 million in cash.

The Offering is proposed to close August 18th, 2020 and Units will be allocated on a pro rata basis if the Offering is over-subscribed. The Company may however elect to increase the size of the Offering to accommodate subscribers, subject to the consent of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Closing is subject to receipt of approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. All Units issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further details are provided in the latest corporate presentation on the Kincora website: https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/presentations

Reference: 1 see July 6th and 23rd, 2020 exploration update press releases

The Trundle project

The Trundle project is located 30km west of the China Molybdenum Company Limited (CMOC) operated Northparkes copper-gold mill and five economic deposits, in the same Northparkes Igneous Complex.

Past explorer drilling has been extensive with the completion of 2208 holes for 61,146 metres but deeper drilling utilising modern exploration knowledge has been very limited.

Over 92% of prior drilling has been to less than 50 metres depth, a depth that the existing major mines in this belt suggest is just too shallow, with just 11 holes beyond 300 metres (0.5% of holes drilled).

Existing significant drill intersections supports vectoring to very compelling targets for Kincora's ongoing phase 1 drilling program at three existing mineralised systems – Trundle Park, Mordiallic and Bayleys. These systems have not been drilled since industry leading Induced Polarisation survey's, including HPX's proprietary Typhoon system, and magnetic modelling were completed.

Further background information

July 17th, 2020: replay of the Noosa Mining Virtual conference investor presentation (free registration):

https://zoom.us/rec/share/w-0vJpXM325IH6vR-FrCVqMdMJ-1X6a8hnRLqKUKmkodOJ2ktI9A8UxkEHiakiNU

June 19th, 2020: John Holliday - Cadia Discovery History Talk via GeoHug

https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=ccncxhH549M&app=desktop

June 9th, 2020: RRS Special Event: Investor Webinar featuring Kincora Copper (TSX.V: KCC) and RareX Limited (ASX: REE)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSW2weEg6lc&feature=youtu.be

April 7th, 2020: Richard Schodde and John Holliday video interview of the Lachlan Fold Belt

www.theassay.com/the-assay-tv/the-assay-tv-richard-schodde-john-holliday-kincora-copper/?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0

March 18th, 2020: Press release: Kincora closes agreement with RareX

https://www.kincoracopper.com/news/press-releases/18-2020/98-kincora-closes-agreement-with-rarex

January 30th, 2020: Press release: Kincora grows a district scale landholding in the Lachlan Fold Belt

https://www.kincoracopper.com/news/press-releases/18-2020/90-kincora-grows-a-district-scale-landholding-in-the-lachlan-fold-belt

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Peter Leaman (M.Sc. Mineral Exploration, FAusIMM), Senior Vice-President of Exploration of Kincora, and John Holliday (BSc Hons, BEc, member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists), Non-Executive Director and Technical Committee Chairman, who are the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Trundle project has included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.

About Kincora Copper Limited

(KCC – TSXV)

Kincora is an active junior and systematic explorer seeking to make a major discovery in Mongolia, the Lachlan Fold Belt in Australia and other prospective complementary jurisdictions.

Our technical team is credited with multiple discoveries of Tier 1 copper assets. In 3Q'19, Kincora made the strategic decision to opportunistically pursue entry into the Macquarie Arc, in Central West of NSW. This is Australia's foremost porphyry belt, home to the giant Cadia, Northparkes mines and recent Boda discovery by Alkane Resources.

The Macquarie Arc is synergistic in line with Kincora's core focus. It offers: the same scale of target (world-class); the same commodity mix (copper-gold or gold-copper); the same mineralized setting (porphyry and/or epithermal gold); supports a similar systematic exploration approach/exploration methods; and, is a region where the team has had significant exploration success.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Ltd.