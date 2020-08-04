Aztec Announces Appointments of President/CEO and Vice President Exploration/Chief Geologist

VANCOUVER, August 4, 2020 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Dyakowski as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Aztec. Simon brings to Aztec over twelve years of corporate development and capital markets experience, with an expertise in strategic planning and execution, financing and marketing of exploration companies.

Mr. Dyakowski most recently acted as an advisor to TSX-V listed mineral exploration companies on their corporate development strategies. Mr. Dyakowski holds an MBA from the University of British Columbia, is a CFA charter-holder, and holds an undergraduate Finance degree from the University of Western Ontario. He previously worked at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Royal Bank of Canada dealing with investment grade and mid-market Canadian corporate clients. Mr. Dyakowski has also worked in the equity research and equity sales departments at Salman Partners and Leede Financial.

Joey Wilkins, the past President and CEO, moves to the position of Vice President Exploration and Chief Geologist of the Company to focus his time and expertise on making new mineral discoveries. Mr. Wilkins has worked as a geologist for over 30 years, including 23 years with the Rio Tinto Group (Kennecott Exploration and US Borax). Having graduated with a B.Sc. in Geoscience from the University of Arizona, Mr. Wilkins has extensive experience in exploration for porphyry copper, epithermal gold-silver, magmatic Ni-Cu-PGM, and borate deposits. In 2013, Joey joined Aztec when it was still a private company as President and CEO and oversaw the acquisition and exploration of the Cervantes project, the IPO of the Company in 2017, the drill discovery at Cervantes and the acquisition of the Tombstone project.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large gold-copper deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

