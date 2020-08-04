Anconia Announces Stock Ticker Symbol Change on TSXV to OMG

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 - Anconia Resources Corp. (TSXV:ARA) (“Anconia” or the “Company”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has approved a change in the Company’s stock symbol trading on the TSXV.
Effective on August 6th, the Company’s common shares will trade on the TSXV under the symbol “OMG” (TSXV:OMG). The previous trading symbol was “ARA”.
Jason Brewster, President and CEO of Anconia commented: “The symbol “OMG” was chosen to reflect the Company’s upcoming RTO transaction with Avalon Investment Holdings Ltd. and its subsequent ownership in the Omai Gold Mine project in Guyana.”
There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change and no change has been made to Anconia’s share capital. There is no change in the Company’s name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.
About Anconia Anconia is a base and precious metals exploration and development company, with an exploration property in Ontario, Canada. In Ontario, Anconia has the Grenfell property, which consists of 16 patented claims and 2 staked claims, hosts a gold occurrence in Kirkland Lake approximately 4km west of the Macassa Mine along the trend of the main Kirkland Lake mineralization. The Grenfell property is 100% owned by Anconia.
Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Anconia Resources Corp. Corp. website: www.anconia.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
