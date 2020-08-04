Japan Gold Commences Drilling at the Ohra-Takamine Project in Kyushu, Japan

Vancouver, August 4, 2020 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Ohra-Takamine Project in the Southern Kyushu Epithermal Gold Province, Japan.

Highlights:

The drilling program consists of an initial 2 drill holes (approximately 950 meters) positioned to test below ore shoots mined at the Urushi and Ohra mines

Historic records report high-grade production including: 21,000 ounces of gold mined at grades greater than 20 g/t at the Ohra mine; and a vein shoot within the Urushi mine which carried grades between 50-100 g/t gold1

Ohra-Takamine Drilling Program:

The drilling program consists of an initial 2 drill holes, (approximately 950 cumulative meters) along the open ended, 3.5 km corridor of alteration and epithermal mineralization defined by the Ohra, Takamine and Urushi historic mines, where mining was halted in 1943 by the government-imposed moratorium, Figure 1. Historic production data indicated the presence of high-grade mineralization at the Ohra and Urushi mines, including 21,000 ounces mined at grades greater than 20 g/t gold at Ohra between 1915 and 1925, and the data also reported that the number 2 vein in the Urushi mine hosted a high-grade shoot that carried grades between 50 to 100 g/t1.

Work programs completed earlier this year within the project show historically mined quartz vein mineralization coincides with gold and pathfinder element in soil anomalies, linear vertically-extensive CSAMT resistivity anomalies, and northeast and northwest structural intersections inferred from processed gravity data, refer to Figure 2 and 3. Planned drill holes will target down-dip extensions of high-grade mineralization mined in shallowly developed workings at Urushi and Ohra coincident with the geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

For more information on geochemical and geophysical anomalies generated within the project, refer to the Company's news release dated 11th June, 2020.

The Company is currently unable to utilize its own drilling teams due to ongoing international border closures and consequently has contracted the Ando Chisitsu Drilling Company who have experience drilling in the local conditions including the epithermal vein deposits at the nearby Kushikino gold mine. Diamond core drilling will be carried out from surface to depths of up to 600 meters.

"We are pleased to commence the first of our 2020 drilling programs in the richly gold endowed Southern Kyushu Epithermal Gold Province. We have been very fortunate to identify and secure a Japanese drilling contractor with the capabilities to carry out our drilling program in the midst of the global pandemic.", John Proust, Chairman and CEO commented.

Drilling results will be released as available.

1 Gold Mines of Japan, 1989. The Mining & Materials Processing Institute of Japan.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration and Country Manager, Andrew Rowe, BAppSc, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 30 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information please contact:

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1491

Email: info@japangold.com

Website: www.japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2020 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint-venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.





Figure 1: Ohra-Takamine Project, Proposed Drill Plan on geological map and historic mine workings.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/61009_c4a06337f41f89bd_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Ohra-Takamine Project, Proposed Drill Plan on CSAMT and gold and antimony soil anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/61009_c4a06337f41f89bd_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Ohra-Takamine Project, Proposed Drill Plan on processed gravity and gold and antimony soil anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5665/61009_c4a06337f41f89bd_003full.jpg

