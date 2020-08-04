First Mining Intersects 173.8 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre at the Goldlund Gold Project, Ontario, Canada

Further Results from First Mining's 2019 - 2020 Drill Program at the Main Zone

VANCOUVER, August 4, 2020 - First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX:FF)(OTCQX:FFMGF)(FRANKFURT:FMG) is pleased to announce the latest results from the 2019 - 2020 drill program completed by First Mining at the Goldlund Gold Project ("Goldlund" or the "Project") in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Drilling focused on delineating mineralization in the eastern portion of the defined resource area at Goldlund (the "Main Zone"), with these results including the highest-grade interval encountered to date in the 2019 - 2020 program, Hole GL-20-033, which intersected 173.8 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 1.0 metre ("m").

Latest highlights from holes drilled at the Main Zone include:

Hole GL-20-033 intersected 173.80 g/t Au over 1.0 m

Hole GL-20-034 intersected 5.10 g/t Au over 1.0 m

"These five holes represent the completion of our 2019 - 2020 drill program, which consisted of a total of 48 holes" stated Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining. "The program was successful in further delineating the Main Zone and followed on from the Company's successful drill program at its Miller Prospect in 2018 and 2019. Both of these campaigns have demonstrated the exceptional exploration potential at Goldlund. We look forward to seeing continued exploration successes under new management at Treasury Metals once the sale of the Project is completed in mid-August. We are confident that the district-scale Goldlund-Goliath gold project, in which First Mining will continue to be a significant shareholder through our holdings in Treasury Metals, will develop into one of the most important gold projects in Ontario."

The five holes highlighted in this news release are all located in the northeast portion of the Goldlund deposit, with drilling in this area targeting definition of the northeast extension of Zone 2 and Zone 3. Gold mineralization was encountered in all five holes and included the highest-grade intercept of the program (173.8 g/t gold over 1 metre in hole GL-20-033). As seen throughout this latest drill program, the mineralization encountered in the last five holes occurs within locally silicified, sheared and variolitic andesites, as well as gabbros and altered porphyries. This counters the conventional theory, from previous exploration work, that the mineralization at Goldlund is primarily associated with granodiorite (tonalite) which is the main host for the Zones 1 and 7 gold mineralization.

As part of the 2019 - 2020 drill program at the Main Zone, First Mining completed a total of 48 holes (8,958 metres). This news release incorporates results from the final five holes completed, following on from the Company's March 2, 2020, May 6, 2020 and July 7, 2020 news releases which announced the results of prior holes. Drilling has been completed on approximate 50 metre spacing, with the overall goal of the drill program to define and extend mineralization in the eastern and western portions of the Main Zone area. The 2019 - 2020 drill program at the Main Zone has been successful both in identifying other host lithologies for gold mineralization, and in demonstrating that additional mineralization also occurs between the currently defined mineralized zones. Drill results from the northeast area have confirmed the continuity of higher-grade mineralization over approximately 600 metres of strike length, with mineralization remaining open in both directions along strike. Mineralization also remains open to the southwest of the current resource area.

Select assay results from these five holes from the Main Zone drill program are reported below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Target GL-20-030 169.00 180.00 11.00 0.42 Main Zone (Zone 2) GL-20-031 30.00 38.00 8.00 0.49 Main Zone (Zone 2) including 37.00 38.00 1.00 1.73 and 73.00 89.00 16.00 0.36 GL-20-032 172.00 173.00 1.00 1.89 Main Zone (Zone 2) GL-20-033 61.00 66.00 5.00 0.63 Main Zone (Zone 2) and 73.00 74.00 1.00 173.80 GL-20-034 101.00 136.00 35.00 0.32 Main Zone (Zone 2) including 104.00 111.00 7.00 1.14 and including 104.00 105.00 1.00 5.10 and including 110.00 111.00 1.00 1.65 Notes: Assaying for the Goldlund 2019-2020 drill program was completed by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") at their laboratories in Red Lake, Ontario and Vancouver, BC. Prepared 50 g samples were analyzed for gold by lead fusion fire assay with an atomic absorption spectrometry finish. Multi-element analysis was also completed on selected holes by two-acid aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS and AES finish

Reported widths are drilled core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Assay values are uncut

Drill Result Details

A plan map showing the drill hole locations and assay status at the Main Zone can be viewed at: http://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/maps/2020-08-04-Goldlund-NR-Plan-Map.pdf.

A complete list of the 2019 and 2020 drill results to date, including hole details, can be viewed at: http://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/news/2020-08-FF-NR-Goldlund-2019and2020-Drill-Results.pdf.

Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Azimuth ? Dip ? Final Depth (m) UTM East UTM North GL-20-030 155 -57 218 547992 5528465 GL-20-031 155 -50 218 548072 5528499 GL-20-032 155 -45 230 548138 5528554 GL-20-033 155 -45 200 548028 5528491 GL-20-034 155 -59 170 548028 5528491

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the 2019 - 2020 drilling program at Goldlund consisted of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of Certified Reference Materials and blanks at regular intervals. These were inserted at a rate of one standard for every 20 samples (5% of total) and one blank for every 30 samples (3% of total). The standards used in the 2019-2020 Goldlund drilling program range in grade from 0.5 g/t Au to 9.0 g/t Au, and were sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, BC. Blanks have been sourced locally from barren granitic material.

Field duplicates from quartered core, as well as 'coarse' or 'pulp' duplicates taken from coarse reject material or pulverized splits, were also submitted at regular intervals with an insertion rate of 4% for field duplicates and 4% for coarse or pulp duplicates. Additional selected duplicates are being submitted to an umpire lab for check assaying. SGS also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Director Resignation

First Mining also announces that, effective July 31, 2020, Ms. Aoife McGrath has resigned from her position as a director of First Mining as a result of accepting a new role as Vice President, Exploration for Africa and the Middle East at Barrick Gold Corporation.

"I have sincerely enjoyed serving on the Board of First Mining and was looking forward to contributing further. However, my recent appointment with Barrick Gold precludes me from holding other Board directorships in the gold mining sector. I wish First Mining, its directors and employees all the best going forward," stated Ms. McGrath.

Mr. Keith Neumeyer, Chairman of First Mining, stated, "It has been a pleasure to work with Aoife. We appreciated her diligence, insight, and enthusiasm as First Mining undertook some significant transformational transactions over the past few months. I wish to thank her for her contributions to First Mining and congratulate her on her new role."

The directors thank Ms. McGrath for her contribution to First Mining and wish her the best in her new role. The Company has commenced a search for a new director to replace Ms. McGrath.

Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada, currently hosting a mineral resource base of 4.67 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 0.23 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category1. A Pre-Feasibility Study is underway, with completion targeted in early 2021, and permitting is on-going with submission of the Environmental Impact Statement targeted for 2021. The Company is also in the process of closing its announced transaction with Treasury Metals Inc., after which it will hold a large equity position in Treasury that is advancing the Goliath-Goldlund gold project towards construction. First Mining's eastern Canadian property portfolio also includes the Pickle Crow (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), Cameron, Hope Brook, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt gold projects.

First Mining was created in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

Note:

1. These numbers are from the independent technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Springpole Gold Project, Ontario, Canada", dated November 5, 2019, which was prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is available at www.sedar.com under First Mining's SEDAR profile. Readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized.

