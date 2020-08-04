South Star Mining Provides Update on Santa Cruz Graphite Project, Development Bank Debt Document Submittal and Granting of Stock Options

-July 2019: Updating the resource estimate; -January 2020: Submitting the required documentation for the trial mining license; -February 2020: Issuing the maiden reserve estimate and a positive PFS for the Project; -February 2020: Finalizing the pilot plant flow sheet incorporating filtered tailings and detailed engineering for 5,000 tpy production plant; -March 2020: Securing the approval of the environmental license for construction and operations of the pilot plant production facility (Phase 1 of operations); & -May 2020: Closing a non-brokered private placement.

Toronto - South Star Mining Corp. ('South Star' or 'the Company') (TSXV: STS) (OTC:STSBF) is pleased to announce the issuing of incentive options for 2020 and provide a general project update for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project ('Project') in Bahia, Brazil. Over the past 12 months, the Company has significantly advanced the Project towards production in 2021. Key accomplishments include:

The Company is in continual contact with the regulatory agency to support the trial mining license approval process, which is expected to be issued in August of 2020.

The recently completed financing provides sufficient funds for 2020 operations.

DEVELOPMENT BANK DEBT DOCUMENT SUBMITTAL

The Company has also submitted the required documentation to the Brazilian development bank ('Banco do Nordeste' or "Banco") responsible for the Project region and requested approximately US$7.5M in loans for equipment purchase and pilot plant construction. Two lines of credit have been discussed, and all indications are that the Project documentation will be submitted to the credit committee in August of 2020 for review and evaluation. The typical process provided by the Banco requires 2-3 months for review of Project information and issuing the terms and conditions, if approved.

South Star CEO Richard Pearce commented: "We continue to make significant strides towards 2021 production. We have shipped concentrate and purified samples to potential clients and received positive feedback on the product. The Company is grateful for the continued support from our shareholders and insiders that have been steadfast in their ongoing commitment to advancing the Project, even in the difficult times of a global pandemic."

STOCK OPTION GRANT

The board of directors of the Company has authorized the grant of 2,660,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and key consultants at an exercise price of C$0.055 per common share and exercisable for a five-year period, subject to regulatory approval. The shares issuable upon exercise shall be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of the grant of the options.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, which was approved by shareholders at the Company's 2019 annual general meeting.

About South Star Mining Corp.

South Star Mining Corp. is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. STS has an experienced executive team with a strong history of discovering, developing, building and operating profitable mines in Brazil.

The Santa Cruz Graphite Project is located in Southern Bahia in the third largest graphite producing region in the world with over 70 years of continuous mining. The Project has at surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards production projected at the end of 2021.

