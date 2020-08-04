Ridgestone Makes Strategic Appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan to Its Advisory Board

Vancouver, August 4, 2020 - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) (FSE: 4U5) ("Ridgestone") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Ramcharan to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Ramcharan has an extensive background in exploration, project evaluation, investment banking and corporate development spanning over twenty years. Dr. Ramcharan is currently Executive Vice President, Corporate Development for Roscan Gold where he has been instrumental in raising over $18 million and a five-fold increase in market valuation of over $100 million in the last six months.

In a similar role with IAMGold Corp. as Manager of Corporate Development, Dr. Ramcharan was involved with raising over $600 million in equity and over $800 million in project acquisitions. Dr. Ramcharan has also held senior investment banking roles, including Sprott Resource and Resource Capital Funds, where he performed over 300 project evaluations and numerous debt and equity financings valued over $1 billion.

Dr. Ramcharan holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering and Mineral Economics, and attended the Colorado School of Mines, University of Leoben, and Harvard Busines School Continuing Education Program. Dr. Ramcharan is a P.Eng in Ontario, a Registered Member of The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) in USA, a Fellow of both The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and The South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM).

Mr. Jonathan George, CEO, commented "We are very excited to have someone of Andrew's caliber join the team to add value to all stake holders. His extensive background and experience in both technical and capital markets will aid us as we advance our Rebeico project and evaluate prospective opportunities in Mexico."

"Ridgestone Mining's future is compelling and exciting," said Dr. Andrew Ramcharan. "The Company's exploration program is off to a great start and has a great team to take the Company to a new level in a short time. With positive drill results and news flow, this promises to be a very exciting year for all shareholders."

In connection with his appointment, Dr. Ramcharan has been granted 500,000 incentive stock options ("Options"). Each Option allows him to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 5 years from issuance.

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned, high-grade Rebeico gold-copper project located in Sonora, Mexico.

For further information, please contact:

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Telephone: 877-261-4466

info@marketsmart.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. In this news release such statements include but are not limited to any ongoing drilling programs, timing of such programs, or exploration results. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company's regulatory filings available on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are dependent on other factors, and the Company's course of action would depend on its assessment of the future considering all information then available. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60963