Jaxon Locates Contact Zone at Red Springs, Sends Samples to Assay Lab and Completes Payments Under Option Agreement, Securing 100% Control of Red Springs

Vancouver, August 4, 2020 - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: OU31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") is pleased to report field geologists have discovered two new diorite porphyry intrusives within a strongly silicified tourmaline-bearing hornfels area at Red Springs, establishing a potential connection at depth between the previously defined Backbone quartz tourmaline breccia mineralization zone at Main Cirque (https://bit.ly/30r3y50) and the newly discovered diorite porphyry intrusives at Northwest Cirque. The team also discovered an extensive hydrothermal pebble associated with the diorite porphyry intrusives.

The surface prospecting and rock outcrops chip or grab sampling program has concluded at the Northwest Cirque area at Red Springs AOI. 24 rock samples (Table 1) were collected from either outcrops, sub-outcrops or rocks flow at Northwest Cirque and its down slope valley (Figure 1, Table 1). The first batch of rock samples has been delivered to MSALABS in Langley, B.C., Canada, for expedited assaying and other rock analysis.

The field team confirmed a first priority target on Line East-West (L-EW) and a second priority target on Line L-800 (Figure 1), identified as the locations of the porphyry diorite intrusives. The targets were initially delineated in a 2018 IP survey by Simcoe Geoscience of Toronto, Canada. Tourmaline veins can cross-cut the hornfels and diorite porphyry intrusions or occur within the diorite porphyries (Figure 2), confirming they were formed after the intrusions and are a part of hydrothermal solution events in the Red Springs porphyry mineralization system. Closer spaced work is being conducted over the area where strong IP chargeability and medium DC resistivity anomalies were first identified in 2018.

The well-developed hydrothermal pebbles (Figure 3) and tourmaline breccia/veins (Figure 4) associated with the diorite porphyries at Northwest Cirque are products of the major hydrothermal events that mineralized the area.

The newly discovered diorite porphyry intrusives show both well developed disseminated and fracture fillings sulfide minerals, veinlets or stockworks in the fresh rocks, and strong limonite oxidization on the outcrops (Figure 5).

The 2020 ground magnetic survey and rock sampling program commenced July 21 (Figure 1) and is expected to be completed mid August.







Figure 1. Modified IP Anomalies Target Map and 2020 Work Area. GPS tracking lines in black, sample locations in light blue and samples numbered in red. (After Simcoe Geoscience, 2018)

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/60984_d5213771744f2a81_001full.jpg







Figure 2. Hornfels with Tourmaline Veins and Diorite with Disseminated Sulfides

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/60984_d5213771744f2a81_002full.jpg





Figure 3. Hydrothermal Pebbles Associated with Diorite Porphyry Intrusive at Northwest Cirque at Red Springs AOI

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/60984_d5213771744f2a81_003full.jpg





Figure 4. Tourmaline Veins/Breccia within Diorite Porphyry Intrusive at Northwest Cirque at Red Springs AOI

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/881/60984_d5213771744f2a81_004full.jpg





Figure 5. Diorite Porphyry Intrusive Rock Showing Well Developed Sulfide Mineralization

Table 1. Samples from Northwest Cirque at Red Springs AOI

Sample

ID UTM

Easting (m) UTM

Northing (m) Elevation

(m) Descriptions A0027151 610015 6113524 1698 Medium grain biotite granodiorite outcrops with fine grain disseminated pyrite and chlorite alteration A0027152 610195 6113538 1728 Fine grain strong silicified hornfels outcrops with very fine grain disseminated pyrites A0027153 610319 6113579 1780 Medium to fine grain biotite granodiorite outcrops with fine grain disseminated pyrite and quartz veins A0027154 610250 6113965 1530 Hornfels with disseminated pyrite and minor pyrrhotite. Yellow-reddish surface, strong oxidation. In a 5-6 meters wide fracture zone, locally with tourmaline veins. A0027155 610281 6113977 1530 Intrusive rock, biotite granite, with quartz vein, pyrite in the vein, vein strike 80°~260° A0027156 610610 6113885 1550 Biotite granite boulder with coarse grained molybdenite along fracture surface A0027157 610737 6113881 1584 Hornfels sub-outcrops, strong oxidation on the surface, > one hundred meter wide fracture and mineralization zone A0027158 610740 6113814 1598 Hornfels float with massive sulfide, mainly pyrite, minor pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite A0027159 609658 6114260 1670 1-meter wide quartz veins outcrops within large biotite granodiorite stocks, well developed sulfide minerals, strong chlorite alteration and limonite oxidation, quartz vein with open comb features A0027160 609706 6114028 1699 medium grain biotite granodiorite outcrops with fine grain disseminated pyrite and biotite A0027161 610707 6113630 1681 large boulder tourmaline breccia mineralization zone with well developed sulfidation, calcite and quartz veins, >1cm tourmaline crystal A0027162 610594 6113673 1673 Hornfels boulder with massive sulfide, mainly pyrite, minor pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite. Strong magnetic. Strong silicification. A0027163 610713 6113630 1679 Hornfels boulder with massive sulfide, mainly pyrite, minor pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite. Strong magnetic. Strong silicification. A0027164 611206 6113713 1797 Contact zone between hornfels with tourmaline veins and diorite or monzonite intrusion. Diorite sample with disseminated sulfides. A0027165 611206 6113713 1797 Contact zone between hornfels with tourmaline veins and diorite or monzonite intrusion. Hornfels sample A0027166 611250 6113745 1812 Diorite with disseminated sulfide, probably minor propylitic alteration, weak magnetic, same rock as A0027165 A0027167 610776 6113812 1611 Hornfels with massive sulfide, mainly pyrite, minor pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite. Sub-outcrop. Strong magnetic. Strong silicification. A0027168 610929 6113738 1682 Hornfels with well developed tourmaline breccia/veins A0027169 610984 6113770 1711 Contact zone between hornfels with tourmaline veins and diorite intrusion with disseminated sulfides. Four 5-meter chip diorite samples with disseminated sulfide collected. A0027170 610984 6113770 1711 A0027171 610984 6113770 1711 A0027172 610984 6113770 1711 A0027173 610984 6113770 1711 Contact zone between hornfels with tourmaline veins and diorite intrusion. One 5 meter chip hornfels with tourmaline veins sample collected A0027174 610871 6113732 1649 Diorite with disseminated sulfide, probably minor propylitic alteration, weak magnetic, rock flow

Hazelton Property Option to Purchase Agreement

The final option payment of CAD $25,000 has been made under the Hazelton Property Option to Purchase Agreement dated October 7, 2016, and 125,000 common shares have been issued. The Company now holds 100% control of the Hazelton Property.

Mr. John King Burns, Chairman, and CEO commented, "We are increasingly confident in our geological understanding of the orogeny and scope of the systems we are exploring at Hazelton. Red Springs represents a major porphyry system marked by an extensive tourmaline breccia occurrence and hydrothermal pebble event. We are pleased to have located the new diorite porphyries and contact zone between diorite and hornfels. These new observations, once added to our geological model, will be applied to the design of the drill program to test the Red Springs porphyry system. Drilling will determine the extent and grades of Cu, Au, Ag mineralization indicated by surface samples but carried deeper in the system. Each drill hole will vector in on the structural boundaries, and the IP and magnetic anomalies."

"Results from the Phase One mapping, geophysical and geochemical survey programs will be released as they become available. Phase One results will complete the information we need to select the drill targets planned for 2020 Phase Two and field programs for 2021."

Qualified Person

Yingting (Tony) Guo, P.Geo., President of Jaxon Mining Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and prepared the scientific and technical information and verified the data supporting such scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The Company is currently focused on advancing the Red Springs Project at its 466 km2 Hazelton Property located near Smithers, British Columbia. In addition to Red Springs, Hazelton hosts three other areas of interest (AOIs): Blunt Mountain, Max and Netalzul Mountain. For more information, please visit https://jaxonmining.com.

