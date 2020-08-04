Bam Bam Reverse Circulation Drilling Progress at Majuba Hill Project

Vancouver, August 4, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce good progress for the 2020 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the flagship Majuba Hill Nevada Property (the "Property"), a copper, silver, gold porphyry project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

Up to five holes in 2,500 feet (762 m) was planned for the RC drilling. Bam Bam expects to complete over 3,000 feet (914 m) in four holes because of the high productivity from Delong Drilling.





The RC holes are testing the Majuba Extension Ridge. The road built to access the drill sites discovered new copper oxide showings that were previously unknown, including malachite and chalcocite (BBR News July 2020). Historic drill holes were drilled from sites that are 50 to 800 feet below the newly unearthed copper oxide zones and 500 to 800 feet below the crest of Majuba Extension Ridge.

The historic core holes had multiple intervals of oxide and sulfide copper including:

MG1703: 66.9 feet (20.4 m) @ 0.71% Cu & 28.9 ppm Ag/337.7 - 404.6 feet.

MM-21: 220 feet (67.1 m) @ 0.27 % Cu & 14.3 ppm Ag/795 - 1015 feet.

MMX-24: 370 feet (112.8 m) @ 0.45% Cu & 12.73 ppm Ag/730 - 1100 feet.

The RC drilling will test above these holes down to the historic intercepts. This thick untested zone along the Ridgetop has the potential to greatly increase the oxide copper zone found in the upper part of the Majuba Porphyry Copper, silver, and gold mineralization.

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101")

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

