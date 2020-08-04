Gratomic Issues Shares for Payment of Services by Agora

TORONTO, August 4, 2020 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB81)(WKN:A143MR) wishes to announce that, further to its Press Release of May 15, 2020, it has agreed to issue 77,931 common shares of the Company to Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") in settlement of Advertising Services provided by Agora to the Company pursuant to the shares for services program for the period ending August 1, 2020 at a price of $0.145 per share, subject to regulatory approval.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is a materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products and components for a range of mass market products. The Company currently holds two off-take purchase agreements for graphite product sourced from the Aukam facility. One agreement is with TODAQ and the other is with Phu Sumika. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

