Midnight Sun Announces Appointment of CFO

Vancouver, August 4, 2020 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alastair Brownlow as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective as of August 1, 2020, replacing Wayne Moorhouse in this role.

Mr. Brownlow is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (Washington) specializing in resource-focused accounting and finance. Mr. Brownlow has accumulated extensive experience working as CFO of TSX Venture Exchange listed resource companies, spanning exploration, development, and production stages. Mr. Brownlow has also worked as an auditor in the British Virgin Islands. Prior to this, Mr. Brownlow worked for a Canadian chartered professional accountant firm where he specialized in the mining industry, gaining significant accounting experience auditing resource companies with operations throughout the world. Mr. Brownlow holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with first class honours from Simon Fraser University.

While other commitments are forcing Mr. Moorhouse to resign his roles of CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Midnight Sun, Company management is pleased that he will be remaining as an Advisory Board Member, allowing the Company to continue to rely on his knowledge and experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Al Fabbro - Lead Director & Acting Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Al Fabbro

Lead Director

Tel: +1 604 351 8850

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in commodity prices, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61050