Oakley Ventures Inc. Appoints New Director

Vancouver, August 4, 2020 - Oakley Ventures Inc. (CSE: OAKY) (the "Company" or "Oakley") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Watkinson to the Company's board of directors, effective July 31, 2020.

Mr. Watkinson brings over 35 years of experience in the mining industry to Oakley, which experience includes underground and open pit mine development, including mine permitting, engineering, feasibility, construction and operations. During his career, he has taken projects from grass roots start-up to successful operating status, and has been responsible for managing large capital projects and operations in Canada, the United States and the Philippines.

Mr. Watkinson has held progressively senior positions with Placer Dome Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation, Thyssen Mining Construction and Vulcan Materials Company. He holds a B.Sc. in Applied Science, Mining Engineering, from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario (1985) and is a Registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario. Mr. Watkinson is currently the President and CEO of Emgold Mining Corporation.

In addition to serving as a director of the Company, Mr. Watkinson will serve as a member of Oakley's audit committee.

Oakley is also pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Eskandari, a director of the Company, as the Company's Corporate Secretary.

About Oakley Ventures Inc.

Oakley Ventures Inc. is a junior Canadian-based mining company with a focus on identifying and evaluating mineral resource projects for further exploration and future development, if warranted. The Company is currently focused on completing an exploration program on its Koster Dam property located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, which Oakley optioned from Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. in 2017.

