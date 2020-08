Jervois appointment of Ernst & Young as Auditor

TheNewswire - 5 August 2020 - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.3, Jervois Mining Ltd. ("Jervois" or the "Company") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF), announces that Ernst & Young ("EY") has been appointed as auditor of the Company, replacing BDO East Coast Partnership. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has consented to the appointment in accordance with section 329(5) of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Jervois selected EY based on their reputation and scale of international capabilities, which are aligned to the Company's expected trajectory. EY is a well-respected top tier global accounting firm which audits many of the mining sectors leading ASX and internationally listed companies.

The appointment of EY was approved by the Audit Committee of Jervois's Board of Directors. In accordance with section 327C of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), a resolution will be brought

at the 2020 Annual General Meeting to ratify the appointment of EY as the Company's

auditor.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

Bryce Crocker

Chief Executive Officer

Jervois Mining

bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Approved for release on behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.,

Bryce Crocker, CEO

