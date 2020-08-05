BacTech Environmental to Explore Green Bond Market for Ecuador Project

Toronto - August 5, 2020

BacTech Environmental Corp. ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE:BAC) (CNSX:BAC.CN) (OTC:BCCEF) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Green Bank Network, LLC to explore financing opportunities using Green Bonds.

"Although we are fairly early in the development of the Ecuador project, we understand the process to finance the plant construction and initial operating costs. With this in mind we want to assure shareholders that we are committed to financing the Ponce Enriquez plant with as little dilution as possible. Financing with instruments tied to environmental stewardship only makes sense considering the benefits bioleaching can bring to the local environment," said Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech.

Quoting from a 2019 summary produced by Climate Bonds Initiative, "Global green bond and green loan issuance reached an adjusted USD257.7bn in 2019, marking a new global record. The total is up by 51% on the final 2018 figure of USD170.6bn. Of the total, USD10bn (4%) are green loans (US$10B). The 2019 volume was primarily driven by the wider European market, which accounted for 45% of global issuance. Asia-Pacific and North American markets followed at 25% and 23%, respectively."

ABOUT GREEN BANK NETWORK, LLC

Green Bank Network, LLC focuses on the creation of Green Bonds to assist environmental projects globally. Green Bank Network projects accepted by the Green Bank Network advisory board, must have a very strong project and realistic management team. GBN completes its due diligence before making recommendations to insure a high percentage of success through their business model and business plan.

The Green Bank Network is offering (GBN) to raise funds for the purpose of assisting the selected green projects, especially in the "green mining" designation, The GBN bonds are backed by physical gold, that is processed environmentally. The sale of Green Bonds go toward projects worldwide, giving many countries an opportunity to become involved in saving their own communities and supporting green projects.

In July, BacTech collected samples of concentrate from six (6) of the over ninety (90) mines based in Ponce Enriquez, Ecuador. The combined production of the six (6) mines is approximately fifty (50) tonnes per day of concentrate, which coincides with the anticipated throughput of the bioleach plant at Ponce Enriquez. The company is presently preparing these concentrate samples for assay in Lima, Peru prior to being shipped to Perth, Australia for bioleach test work. In light of the new financing opportunities, BacTech is seeking to accelerate the testing process despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABOUT BACTECH

BacTech is promoting the use of its proprietary bioleach processing technology to treat historic arsenopyrite concentrates and tailings produced in the Ponce Enriquez area of Southern Ecuador.

BacTech has agreed to participate with a group looking to reprocess the Arsenic Stockpile in Snow Lake, Manitoba as a technology partner.

