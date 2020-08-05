Torex Gold Announces Strong Q2 2020 Financial Results and Updated Guidance

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 - Today, Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) released the Company’s financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 as well as its updated operational outlook for 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 decree issued by the Government of Mexico, production at El Lim?n Guajes (ELG) was temporarily suspended for the month of April and partially resumed in May with the processing of lower grade stockpiled material. Following the designation of mining as an essential activity in Mexico, full production resumed at the beginning of June.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“While this quarter was far from business as usual, we delivered solid operational performance and demonstrated the financial strength of our business even in these most challenging times. Despite the mandated suspension of our operations due to COVID-19, we produced 59,500 ounces of gold, delivered $49.3 million in adjusted EBITDA and $28.1 million in operating cash flow (prior to non-cash working capital). With operations back on track, $176.9 million in the bank and a robust gold price at hand, we plan to direct our cash flow to further reducing debt during the second half of 2020.

“With the steady state production run rate reestablished in June, we are well positioned to deliver a solid second half of the year, and are off to a strong start with 42,630 ounces of gold produced in July, following 38,890 ounces produced in June. Our expectations are reflected in the revised production guidance of between 390,000 and 420,000 ounces of gold in 2020.

“During the quarter, we also kept pace on planned investment associated with our future. The modest increase in our capital expenditure forecast for the remainder of 2020 relative to original guidance reflects our decision to advance projects which we believe will add incremental value for shareholders. We are increasing exploration investment in ELG underground and building a third portal to access our underground deposits there, which we expect will cut the current haulage distance in half thereby reducing operating costs. Additionally, we have added a south portal to the Media Luna design in order to mitigate any schedule risk associated with the 7 km long access tunnel.

“I’m particularly proud that we continued to demonstrate our industry leadership in safety this quarter, with more than seven million hours now worked without a single lost time injury. Our strong culture of safety has served us well as we continue to keep our operations running safely by continuously enhancing our controls to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among our employees and local communities.

“With a solid balance sheet, strong momentum on production, gold prices reaching record highs and most importantly, an exceptional team delivering exceptional operational performance, we are poised to deliver very strong results in H2 2020, into 2021 and beyond.”

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s June 30, 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A on the Company’s website or on SEDAR. A summary of Torex’s operating and financial results can be found in Table 2.

Q2 2020 Highlights

Safety: Zero lost time injuries in the quarter and more than 7 million hours worked since the last lost time injury more than a year ago.

ESG (Environment, Social, Governance): – On August 4 th , the Company issued its 2019 Responsible Gold Mining Report, which is available on our website (www.torexgold.com).

, the Company issued its 2019 Responsible Gold Mining Report, which is available on our website (www.torexgold.com). Gold production: Produced 59,508 ounces of gold including 38,892 ounces in June.

Plant throughput and availability: Plant throughput averaged 7,560 tonnes per day 1 for the quarter, including 11,873 tonnes per day processed in June.

for the quarter, including 11,873 tonnes per day processed in June. Gold sold: 63,147 ounces of gold sold at an average realized gold price 2 of $1,712 per ounce.

of $1,712 per ounce. Care and maintenance costs of $11.1 million related to the COVID-19 suspension of operations have been excluded, $8.0 million from production costs and $3.1 million from depreciation.

Total cash costs 2 and all-in sustaining costs 2 : Total cash costs of $740 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,015 per ounce, which exclude $8.0 million of production costs related to the COVID-19 suspension of operations.

and all-in sustaining costs : Total cash costs of $740 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,015 per ounce, which exclude $8.0 million of production costs related to the COVID-19 suspension of operations. Net income: Net income of $3.8 million, or $0.04 per share on a basic and diluted basis.

Adjusted net earnings 2 : Adjusted net earnings of $3.6 million, or $0.04 per share on a basic and diluted basis. Adjusted net earnings for the quarter excludes $11.1 million of care and maintenance costs related to the COVID-19 suspension of operations ($7.8 million or $0.09 per share on a tax adjusted basis).

: Adjusted net earnings of $3.6 million, or $0.04 per share on a basic and diluted basis. Adjusted net earnings for the quarter excludes $11.1 million of care and maintenance costs related to the COVID-19 suspension of operations ($7.8 million or $0.09 per share on a tax adjusted basis). EBITDA 2 and Adjusted EBITDA 2 : Generated EBITDA of $44.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $49.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes $8.0 million of production costs related to the COVID-19 suspension of operations.

and Adjusted EBITDA : Generated EBITDA of $44.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $49.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA excludes $8.0 million of production costs related to the COVID-19 suspension of operations. Cash flow from operations: Cash flow from operations totaled $2.2 million ($28.1 million prior to changes in non-cash working capital), including income taxes paid of $14.8 million.

Free cash flow 2 : Deficiency of $28.5 million after taking into account changes in non-cash working capital.

: Deficiency of $28.5 million after taking into account changes in non-cash working capital. Cash balance: As at June 30, 2020 totaled $176.9 million, all unrestricted.

Debt: Repaid $21.7 million of outstanding debt during the quarter. Drew $90.0 million on the Revolving Facility during the quarter. Total debt stood at $225.2 million as of June 30, 2020.

Losses on derivative contracts: $2.7 million in losses on derivative contracts this quarter, primarily due to a marked increase in gold price.

1 Based on 91 calendar days for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

2 Refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures” within the MD&A for further information and a detailed reconciliation.

Guidance Update

With the resumption of full operations at ELG in June 2020, the Company has revised its operational outlook for 2020. The lower guided output and higher costs primarily reflect the impact the COVID-19 related suspension had on operations in Q2. As with everywhere else in the world, uncertainty still exists over the extent and duration of the impacts that COVID-19 could have on operations, and as such, may impact our ability to achieve the revised outlook outlined in Table 1. There are no changes to the safety and environmental objectives.

Table 1: Revised 2020 Operational Outlook Original Outlook Revised Outlook Gold production 420,000 to 480,000 ounces 390,000 to 420,000 ounces Total cash costs per ounce of gold sold $640 to $670 $695 to $740 All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold sold $900 to $960 $965 to $1,025 Capitalized waste stripping $51 million $46 million Other sustaining investment $34 million $37 million Sustaining capital expenditures $85 million $83 million Non-sustaining capital expenditures $82 million $92 million

The increase in guidance on non-sustaining capital expenditures includes a $7.0 million increase in investment in the Media Luna project for the ‘South Portal’ and additional equipment, to ensure that the project stays on schedule; and $3.5 million to develop ‘Portal 3’ in order to mine the Sub-Sill Extension area and the El Lim?n Deep Extension in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Enhanced Balance Sheet Liquidity

During the quarter, we drew down $90.0 million on our revolving credit facility to enhance balance sheet liquidity. With strong cash flow projected for the remainder of the year, we expect to be in a net cash position before year-end, having exited June 2020 with net debt of $53.5 million from $26.3 million at the end of Q1.

COVID-19 Update

The enhanced COVID-19 control measures put in place in March remain in place today, and screening measures continue to be effective. To date, there have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 within our workforce. Three of those individuals displayed symptoms and tested positive at home while away from site and are now fully recovered. The fourth individual tested positive at site and was quarantined as outlined in our COVID-19 protocols.

Continued support has been provided for COVID-19 management in neighbouring communities, including the implementation of infection prevention education campaigns for adults and children, the delivery of medical equipment for local health centres, and the donation of hand sanitizer and medical masks.

Table 2: Operating and Financial Results Summary

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Operating Data Mining Ore tonnes mined kt 697 1,837 1,573 1,416 1,810 2,534 2,963 Waste tonnes mined kt 4,435 11,726 10,795 11,923 11,450 16,161 23,731 Total tonnes mined kt 5,132 13,563 12,368 13,339 13,260 18,695 26,694 Strip ratio 2 waste:ore 6.7 6.8 7.3 9.1 6.8 6.7 8.6 Average gold grade of ore mined 4 gpt 3.07 2.52 3.06 3.19 2.91 2.67 2.73 Ore in stockpile 5 mt 3.1 3.1 2.4 1.9 1.7 3.1 1.7 Processing Total tonnes processed kt 688 1,134 1,116 1,139 1,062 1,822 2,138 Average plant throughput 8 tpd 7,560 12,464 12,130 12,380 11,670 10,011 11,812 Average gold recovery % 89 89 89 89 88 89 88 Average gold grade of ore processed gpt 3.18 3.35 3.87 4.11 3.92 3.29 3.27 Production and sales Gold produced oz 59,508 108,537 125,151 138,145 113,645 168,045 191,515 Gold sold oz 63,147 108,064 126,910 132,535 113,419 171,211 189,892 Financial Data Revenue $ 109.1 172.0 190.0 198.2 150.7 281.1 252.6 Cost of sales $ 91.4 144.1 149.0 130.1 115.7 235.5 200.8 Earnings from mine operations $ 17.7 27.9 41.0 68.1 35.0 45.6 51.8 Net income (loss) $ 3.8 (47.0 ) 35.1 27.4 10.0 (43.2 ) 8.7 Per share - Basic $/share 0.04 (0.55 ) 0.41 0.32 0.12 (0.51 ) 0.10 Per share - Diluted $/share 0.04 (0.57 ) 0.41 0.32 0.12 (0.51 ) 0.10 Adjusted net earnings 1 $ 3.6 19.9 34.0 30.8 8.8 23.5 3.0 Per share - Basic 1 $/share 0.04 0.23 0.40 0.36 0.10 0.28 0.04 Per share - Diluted 1 $/share 0.04 0.23 0.40 0.36 0.10 0.28 0.04 EBITDA 1 $ 44.8 39.4 102.2 116.6 74.3 84.2 111.5 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 49.3 67.4 105.1 115.1 76.5 116.7 112.7 Cost of sales 7 $/oz 1,447 1,333 1,174 982 1,020 1,375 1,057 Total cash costs 1 $/oz 740 794 617 561 606 774 662 All-in sustaining costs 1 $/oz 1,015 975 767 675 760 990 922 Average realized gold price 1 $/oz 1,712 1,571 1,481 1,478 1,314 1,623 1,309 Cash from operating activities $ 2.2 29.5 97.9 122.5 48.6 31.7 80.9 Cash from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital 6 $ 28.1 21.8 101.4 116.9 72.6 49.9 109.0 Free cash flow (deficiency) 1 $ (28.5 ) 2.1 71.6 96.4 20.6 (26.4 ) 13.2 Net debt 1 $ 53.5 26.3 21.7 97.2 221.2 53.5 221.2 Cash and cash equivalents $ 176.9 135.7 161.8 168.0 83.5 176.9 83.5 Restricted cash $ - - - - 32.3 - 32.3 Working capital (deficiency) 3 $ 191.9 105.1 96.5 116.7 (27.4 ) 191.9 (27.4 ) Total debt $ 225.2 155.2 174.9 255.7 298.2 225.2 298.2 Total assets $ 1,204.1 1,154.7 1,229.6 1,263.1 1,230.2 1,204.1 1,230.2 Total liabilities $ 419.2 373.7 394.8 464.6 461.0 419.2 461.0