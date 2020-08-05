Macarthur engages global investor relations consultancy Advisir

VANCOUVER, Aug. 05, 2020 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) has engaged global strategic consultancy, Advisir to manage Australian investor relations, media relations and marketing services for the Company.



The engagement terms with Advisir will be via an undisclosed nominated monthly fee.

Cameron McCall, President and Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“The appointment of Advisir to manage Macarthur’s Australian investor relations, media relations and marketing will be key element in ensuring the Company’s story and value proposition is understood by the market.

Following Macarthur’s recent dual listing on ASX, it is important that our growing investor base fully understands the significance of our material steps towards production, and the opportunities that can benefit Western Australia following successful delivery of the Lake Giles Iron Project.

As an emerging producer, Macarthur has an opportunity to create clear points of difference in the delivery of the Lake Giles Iron Project. By employing an innovative spirit and proven technology solutions in all that we do, we aim to become a leader in developing responsible, respectful and sustainable mining projects that really benefit Australia.

With Advisir’s reach and approach to engagement, we are confident that the Macarthur story will cut through as we continue our aspirational climb to become ‘the best little mining company in the West’.”

About Advisir

Advisir is one of the world’s largest strategic investor relations consultancies disrupting the ‘traditional’ way publicly listed companies and wealth brands think about their investor engagement. We operate at the intersection of consulting, behavioural finance and digital strategy. Our platforms reach over 2.5 million investors every month, giving our clients the unique opportunity to tell their story to one of the largest investor audiences across the globe and deliver insights and analytics that enhance investor engagement. For more information visit www.advisir.com.au.

Company profile

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Moonshine magnetite resource of 710 million tonnes (Inferred). Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

