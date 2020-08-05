Pacific Empire Commences Drilling at Worldstock Copper-Gold Property

Vancouver, August 5, 2020 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia, is pleased to announce the start of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling activities at the Worldstock Property in south-central British Columbia, 95 kilometres north of the city of Kamloops and 25 kilometres west of Taseko Mines Ltd.'s Yellowhead Copper Project.

The Company will be testing a number of targets across the Worldstock Property, including an area that has seen limited historical drilling with reported values grading up to 0.38% copper over 10.4 metres. The intent of the RC drilling program is to test several areas for porphyry copper-gold mineralization by focusing on targets with anomalous copper soil geochemistry, coincident with favourable geophysical signatures including interpreted magnetite destruction and highly anomalous Induced Polarization chargeability. The majority of rock exposure at the Worldstock Property is obscured by 2 to 15 metres of glacial overburden, though much of the exposed rock contains abundant disseminated, fracture- and vein-hosted pyrite and exhibits significant silicification, with localized chalcopyrite and malachite staining.

"We are excited to get the 2020 exploration season underway and continue our drive towards a gold-enriched copper porphyry discovery," commented Pacific Empire's President and CEO, Brad Peters. "We are in a position to complete a significant amount of drilling at numerous high-quality targets this year beginning at the Worldstock property, which will be followed by drilling at Weedon and then on to the recently-acquired Jean Marie property where the bulk of the drilling for 2020 is planned."

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol PEMSF.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost reverse circulation drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying and focusing on the highest-quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

