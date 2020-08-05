Troilus Awarded ECOLOGO Certification for Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration Companies

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 - Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that it is the first mineral exploration company to obtain certification for UL 2723: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Mineral Exploration Companies (the “ECOLOGO Certification”).



The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (“QMEA”) launched a standard in November 2019 to recognize and promote environmental, social and economic best practices: the first certification of its kind for mineral exploration companies. The standard was adapted by Underwriters Laboratories (“UL”) to create the ECOLOGO Certification, which enables companies to communicate their commitment to the environment, human health, well-being of the community, and fair economic practices to both investors and stakeholders. UL, accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), is an independent, safety testing, certification and inspection organization with a trusted name for more than 125 years.

Troilus CEO and Director Justin Reid commented, “Being the first mineral exploration company to be awarded ECOLOGO Certification is a proud achievement for our company. Troilus benefits from a legacy of environmental stewardship, strong community ties and a commitment to sustainable development that we intend to continue as we move the project forward. The ECOLOGO certification demonstrates to our stakeholders and investors that a trusted third party has carefully evaluated our operations and procedures to validate our sustainable practices. We view our commitment to environmental, social and economic best practices as essential to building a successful company.”

Val?rie Filion, Executive Director of QMEA stated “The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association congratulates Troilus Gold Corp. for its ECOLOGO certification related to responsible development for mineral exploration companies. Troilus is the first mineral exploration company to complete all the necessary steps to comply with this new certification. This responds to the growing concern of stakeholders and investors towards our industry with regard to environmental standards and social acceptability of projects’’.

About TroilUS Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 107,326 hectare Troilus property is located within the Frot?t-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corp. operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more about the ECOLOGO Certification Program for Mineral Exploration, visit Canada.UL.com/explore. To learn more about our non-profit activities, visit UL.org.

About the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA)

The Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) is a professional and industrial organization that represents players in Quebec’s mining sector. Founded in 1975, the Association’s mission is to promote sustainable, responsible exploration of Quebec’s mineral resources and their vital contribution to the economy. It currently gathers 1200 individual members and 200 corporates members. The Association provides a personalized coaching program and tools for companies wishing to adhere to the ECOLOGO certification. Please visit aemq.org/certification to learn more about this program.

