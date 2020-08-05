LD Micro - Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD-500
LOS ANGELES, August 5, 2020 - LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.
"For the first time in ten years, we were unable to host our mid-year conference, which caused us to dream up the LD 500," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "This will be our most ambitious event to date, expected to feature over 300 companies to more than 20,000 attendees. While the economy and financial world have been turned upside down, investor interest is as high as we have ever seen, and we will have something for everyone. Our "Zooming with LD" series has created some significant momentum that we plan to ride out till the big week."
The preliminary list of presenting companies:
|
Acer Therapeutics
|
ACER
|
Acme United Corp
|
ACU
|
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
|
AEY
|
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
ADIL
|
Advaxis
|
ADXS
|
Aehr Test Systems
|
AEHR
|
AIkido Pharma Inc.
|
AIKI
|
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
|
AIM
|
Air Industries Group
|
AIRI
|
Akerna
|
KERN
|
Algernon Pharmaceuticals
|
AGNPF
|
Alimera Sciences
|
ALIM
|
Allot
|
ALLT
|
Alpine 4 Technologies
|
ALPP
|
American Shared Hospital Services
|
AMS
|
Amesite
|
PRIVATE
|
AnalytixInsight Inc.
|
ALY.V
|
Annovis Bio
|
ANVS
|
Antibe Therapeutics
|
ATE.V
|
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
|
APEN
|
Applied Energetics, Inc.
|
AERG
|
Aptorum Group Limited
|
APM
|
AquaBounty Technologies
|
AQB
|
Arch Therapeutics
|
ARTH
|
Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
|
ARTL
|
Assure Holdings
|
ARHH
|
Asure Software
|
ASUR
|
Atomera Incorporated
|
ATOM
|
Atossa Genetics
|
ATOS
|
Aurora Solar Technologies
|
ACU.V
|
AutoWeb, Inc.
|
AUTO
|
Avivagen
|
VIV.V
|
AYRO Inc
|
AYRO
|
Aytu BioScience Inc.
|
AYTU
|
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
|
AZRX
|
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|
BLDP
|
Bel Fuse, Inc.
|
BELFA
|
BioCardia, Inc.
|
BCDA
|
Biocept, Inc.
|
BIOC
|
BioLargo, Inc.
|
BLGO
|
Biomerica
|
BMRA
|
BioSig Technologies
|
BSGM
|
BioSyent Inc.
|
RX.V
|
Blink Charging
|
BLNK
|
BlueCity
|
BLCT
|
Blueknight
|
BKEP
|
BOQI International Medical Inc.
|
BIMI
|
Bright Mountain Media
|
BMTM
|
C-Bond Systems
|
CBNT
|
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
|
CLBS
|
Calyxt, Inc.
|
CLXT
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
CAMT
|
Can-Fite BioPharma, Ltd.
|
CANF
|
Capstone Turbine Corporation
|
CPST
|
CEL-SCI Corporation
|
CVM
|
Cemtrex, Inc.
|
CETX
|
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.
|
CSSE
|
ChromaDex
|
CDXC
|
Cinedigm
|
CIDM
|
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
CTXR
|
CLPS Incorporation
|
CLPS
|
Conversion Labs
|
CVLB
|
Crown EK
|
CRKN
|
CynergisTek, Inc.
|
CTEK
|
Data443 Risk Mitigation
|
ATDS
|
Delcath Systems Inc.
|
DCTH
|
Digirad Corporation
|
DRAD
|
Digital Ally
|
DGLY
|
Dolphin Entertainment Inc.
|
DLPN
|
Driven
|
DRVD
|
electroCore
|
ECOR
|
Energous
|
WATT
|
Energy Focus, Inc.
|
EFOI
|
Energy Fuels
|
UUUU
|
Enthusiast Gaming
|
EGLX
|
EVLLF
|
Envision Solar
|
EVSI
|
Esports Entertainment Group
|
GMBL
|
Evogene
|
EVGN
|
Excellon Resources
|
EXLLF
|
Exro Technologies Inc.
|
XRO.CN
|
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
|
FRSX
|
Fortress Biotech
|
FBIO
|
GAN Limited
|
GAN
|
Genasys Inc.
|
GNSS
|
Genprex, Inc.
|
GNPX
|
Gigatronics
|
GIGA
|
GOLO Mobile Inc.
|
GOLO.V
|
Greenbox POS
|
GRBX
|
Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers
|
GTMS.TO
|
GSI Technology
|
GSIT
|
Helius Medical
|
HSDT
|
Heritage Global, Inc.
|
HGBL
|
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc
|
HOTH
|
iCAD
|
ICAD
|
iClick Interactive
|
ICLK
|
Iconic Brands
|
ICNB
|
iConsumer Corp
|
RWRDP
|
Ideal Power
|
IPWR
|
IDEAYA Biosciences
|
IDYA
|
IEC Electronics
|
IEC
|
IMAC Holdings
|
IMAC
|
Immunovia AB
|
IMMVF
|
IMV Inc.
|
IMV
|
Indonesia Energy Corporation
|
INDO
|
InfuSystems
|
INFU
|
Inpixon
|
INPX
|
Intellicheck, Inc.
|
IDN
|
inTEST Corporation
|
INTT
|
Inuvo, Inc.
|
INUV
|
Issuer Direct Corporation
|
ISDR
|
Jerash Holdings
|
JRSH
|
Kandi Technologies
|
KNDI
|
Kindred Biosciences
|
KIN
|
Lantern Pharma
|
LTRN
|
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
|
LXRP
|
LifeVantage
|
LFVN
|
LightPath Technologies
|
LPTH
|
Lightwave Logic
|
LWLG
|
Limbach Holdings, Inc.
|
LMB
|
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
|
LCTX
|
LiveXLive Media, Inc.
|
LIVX
|
Lomiko Metals Inc.
|
LMR.V
|
Mace Security International, Inc.
|
MACE
|
Magal Security Systems Ltd.
|
MAGS
|
Mako Mining
|
MKO.V
|
Mama Mancini's
|
MMMB
|
Manitex International Inc
|
MNTX
|
Marrone Bio Innovations
|
MBII
|
Matinas
|
MTNB
|
Medallion Financial Corp.
|
MFIN
|
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|
MDP.V
|
Meritage Hospitality
|
MHGU
|
Milestone Scientific
|
MLSS
|
Monaker Group
|
MKGI
|
MTBC, Inc.
|
MTBC
|
My Size Inc.
|
MYSZ
|
Myomo
|
MYO
|
NameSilo Technologies
|
URL.CN
|
Nanalysis Corp.
|
NSCI.V
|
Nano Dimension
|
NNDM
|
Nanotech Security Corp.
|
NTS.V
|
NanoViricides, Inc.
|
NNVC
|
Nemaura Medical
|
NMRD
|
NeoGenomics
|
NEO
|
Nephros, Inc.
|
NEPH
|
NervGen Pharma Corp.
|
NGENF
|
Neubase Therapeutics, Inc.
|
NBSE
|
Nova Leap Health Corp.
|
NLH.V
|
Oblong Inc.
|
OBLG
|
OncoSec Medical Incorporated
|
ONCS
|
OneSoft Solutions Inc.
|
OSS.V
|
OneStopSystems
|
OSS
|
OpSens Inc.
|
OPS.TO
|
Optex Systems Holdings
|
OPXS
|
Orion Energy Systems
|
OESX
|
PAVmed Inc.
|
PAVM
|
Paxmedica
|
PRIVATE
|
Performant
|
PFMT
|
Piedmont Lithium
|
PLL
|
POET Technologies Inc
|
PTK.V
|
Predictive Oncology Inc.
|
POAI
|
Profire Energy
|
PFIE
|
Protech Home Medical Corp.
|
PTQ.V
|
Quantum Computing Inc.
|
QUBT
|
Quest Patent Research Corporation
|
QPRC
|
Ra Medical Systems
|
RMED
|
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd
|
RADA
|
RadNet, Inc.
|
RDNT
|
Rekor Systems, Inc
|
REKR
|
Remark Holdings
|
MARK
|
Renesola Power
|
SOL
|
Salarius Pharmaceuticals
|
SLRX
|
Sangoma Technologies
|
STC
|
SG Blocks Inc.
|
SGBX
|
SharpSpring, Inc.
|
SHSP
|
ShiftPixy Inc.
|
PIXY
|
Slinger Bag
|
SLBG
|
Smith-Midland Corporation
|
SMID
|
Sono-Tek
|
SOTK
|
SRAX, Inc.
|
SRAX
|
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.
|
STAF
|
Summit Wireless Technologies
|
WISA
|
Super League Gaming, Inc.
|
SLGG
|
The Joint Chiropractic
|
JYNT
|
Theralink Technologies
|
OBMP
|
Thunderbird Entertainment
|
TBRD.V
|
Timber Pharmaceuticals
|
TMBR
|
Tinybeans
|
TNYYF
|
Titan Medical Inc.
|
TMDI
|
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|
TLSA
|
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
|
TNXP
|
TRCH
|
Trxade Group
|
MEDS
|
Turtle Beach Corporation
|
HEAR
|
UGE International Ltd.
|
UGE.V
|
Unigold
|
UGDIF
|
URG
|
USAU
|
Verb Technology
|
VERB
|
VerifyMe
|
VRME
|
Versus Systems Inc.
|
VRSSF
|
Vertex Energy
|
VTNR
|
Village Farms
|
VFF.TO
|
VIQ Solutions
|
VQS.V
|
VirTra, Inc.
|
VTSI
|
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.
|
PRIVATE
|
VistaGen Therapeutics
|
VTGN
|
Volition RX Ltd
|
VNRX
|
Vox Royalty
|
VOX.V
|
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd
|
VYGVF
|
Vuzix Corporation
|
VUZI
|
Wandisco
|
WANSF
|
WeedMD
|
WMD.V
|
WELL Health Technologies
|
WELL.TO
|
Weyland Tech
|
WEYL
|
WidePoint Corporation
|
WYY
|
Xinyuan Real Estate
|
XIN
|
Xpel Inc
|
XPEL
|
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
|
YTEN
|
ZAGG Inc
|
ZAGG
|
Zedge, Inc.
|
ZDGE
|
Zoom Telephonics
|
ZMTP
About LD Micro
Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that can be accessed by anyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.
