Fjordland Exploration Announces Senior Management Appointment

Vancouver, August 5, 2020 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") Richard Atkinson P.Eng., Chairman, takes pleasure in announcing that effective August 1, 2020 James R. Tuer has assumed the role of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.

Mr. Tuer is a double graduate of Queens University with a Bachelor of Science with Honours, Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration. Jamie started his career in finance at Toronto Dominion Securities Inc as a Managing Director involved in Syndication, Underwriting and Corporate Finance.

After being exposed to the mineral exploration industry in various capacities, Jamie was the founding principal of Hudson Resources Inc., a Canadian based mining and technology company focused on opportunities in Greenland. During Jamie's 19-year tenure as President, the company developed opportunities in diamonds, rare earths and industrial minerals. Among other things, these activities resulted in the discovery of the largest diamonds ever found in Greenland, the delineation of a significant rare earth 43-101 resource at Sarfartoq, and the development and construction of the 100% owned White Mountain anorthosite mine which is permitted for 50 years and is estimated to be able to sustain over 100 years of activity.

Mr. Tuer developed senior relationships with the government of Greenland, their regulators, the indigenous peoples and, of course, his industry peers. While at Hudson, Jamie and his team worked closely with the international financial industry in raising the $100 million of debt and equity required to finance and build the mine and previous exploration activities without ever needing to restructure the shares of the company.

Jamie Tuer, commented, "I'm very excited to be joining Fjordland and working with their experienced management team and exploration partners. Using state of the art geophysical tools we are looking to find new nickel sulfide deposits in proven nickel sulfide belts. Only high-grade "Class 1" nickel is used in electric vehicle batteries - the biggest growth market for nickel. Nickel sulfide deposits, in comparison to nickel laterite deposits, predominately produce Class 1 nickel and these active mines are in short supply offering a tremendous opportunity for Fjordland."

Jamie will assume responsibility for managing Fjordland's ongoing nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group element ("Ni-Cu-Co-PGE") exploration projects, in conjunction with its partners; High Power Exploration (HPX), Commander Resources and CanAlaska Uranium. The Company's two preeminent projects are located in Canada's premier nickel belts-Voisey's Bay, Labrador and Thompson, Manitoba.

In conjunction with the appointment, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, the board of directors have granted Mr. Tuer 500,000 options. The options have a term of five years, an exercise price of $0.07 per share, and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic deposits located in Canada. Fjordland has been actively exploring two high quality nickel projects.

In collaboration with HPX and Commander Resources, Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is a Ni-Cu-Co deposit analogous to the nearby Voisey's Bay deposit located approximately 80 km to the north.

Fjordland has been granted an option by CanAlaska Uranium to earn an interest in two large claim groups situated 20km. north of Vale's long-life Thompson mine located in northern Manitoba. The properties are considered prospective for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE magmatic sulphide mineralization analogous to the deposits hosting the historic mine. Recent detailed due diligence focused on state-of-the-art reprocessing of CanAlaska's historic VTEM survey data which has confirmed the presence of several robust near surface drill targets.

For further information visit Fjordland's website at www.fjordlandex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61110