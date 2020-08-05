Mariner Appoints Advisory Board

Edmonton, August 5, 2020 - Mariner Resources Corp. (CSE: RNR) ("Mariner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Gower, David Patterson, Andrew Lee Smith and David Shaw to its Advisory Board. These four individuals have a depth of experience with exploration in Newfoundland and Labrador, mesothermal and epithermal gold systems, corporate development and building teams that build mines.

CEO John Williamson comments, "Mariner is very pleased to have been able to assemble such a skilled and connected group of individuals to advise the Company as it works to build on its Newfoundland projects in the exciting Exploits Subzone Camp. The Company believes that their input will be an important steppingstone in advancing our gold projects."

David Gower

David Gower has been involved in the mineral industry for over 30 years, including positions with Falconbridge Ltd. and Noranda Inc. (now Glencore Canada Corporation). He was Manager of Atlantic Canada Exploration for Noranda including major programs in Newfoundland that resulted in the initial gold discoveries there in the 1980's. While at Falconbridge he was General Manager of Global Nickel and PGM Exploration and a member of the senior operating team that approved capital budgets for new mining projects. Mr. Gower has been involved in numerous discoveries and mine development projects including at Raglan, Matagami, and Sudbury, Canada; and green field discoveries in Brazil and Tanzania. He also previously held positions as Director of several junior mineral exploration companies focused in South America and Europe. He is a Director of Alamos Gold and CEO of Emerita Resources.

Mr. Gower has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Saint Francis Xavier University and a Master of Science degree in Earth Sciences from Memorial University.

David Patterson

For more than 35 years Mr. Patterson has been involved in the administration and finance of exploration companies based in North America.

As chairman of Donner Metals, Mr. Patterson was integral in the funding and exploration of Newfoundland and Labrador's South Voisey's Bay nickel exploration project as well as managing partner relationships with Teck and Falconbridge. In Matagami Quebec, Mr. Patterson was responsible for the funding of the exploration and eventual construction of the Bracemac-Macleod Zinc mine with industry partner Xstrata. This mine was brought into production on time and on budget in 2013.

As a financier of junior exploration companies, Mr. Patterson has helped to raise in excess of $500 Million during his career.

Mr. Patterson is the co-founder of Vested.ca, the most successful start-up equity crowdfunding portal in Canada. Vested.ca has successfully completed 50 crowdfunding campaigns, with 15 companies presently public or in the process of going public since the company's inception.

Mr. Patterson holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University (1991).

David Shaw PhD

David's working career, both as a geologist and an analyst, includes extensive involvement in both the corporate resource and investment banking sectors, focused on metals and hydrocarbons. He is a current director of Cerro de Pasco Resources and Medallion Resources Ltd.; and is a former director of First Majestic Silver Corp. (from prior to its first mine coming on stream), Talison Lithium Limited (until its purchase by Tianqui Lithium of China), and First Mining Gold (from its initial public listing).

Andrew Lee Smith BSc., P. Geo, ICD.D

Andrew is a Professional Geologist who has over 30 years of experience successfully exploring, developing, and operating African and North American base and precious metals mining projects.

Andrew holds an Honours BSc in Earth Sciences from the University of Waterloo and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia. He received the Mining Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 1994 from the Quebec Prospectors Association for his role in the development of the Beaufor and Sleeping Giant mines, and was named Outstanding Alumnus of 2009 by the Science Faculty of the University of Waterloo for his contributions to mineral exploration.

Andrew is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and achieved the ICD.D accreditation - the only professional designation for Canadian directors recognized both nationally and internationally.

About Mariner Resources Corp.

Mariner Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The company currently holds the Middle Ridge, True Grit, and Great Bend projects, which cumulatively covers an area of 941km². All three projects lay within the Exploits Subzone and Gander River Ultramafic Belt (GRUB) of the Dunnage Zone, which contain the majority of Newfoundland's gold mineral occurrences and exploration efforts, including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 meters near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

