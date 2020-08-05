Menü Artikel
Antler Gold Grants Incentive Options

August 5, 2020

Halifax, August 5, 2020 - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted 2,282,500 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") to officers, directors and consultants. Officers and directors were granted 1,350,000 of the total options granted.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.40 per share and will vest at the rate of 50% of the total on each of the six and twelve month anniversary of the grant date. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the vesting and expiry of options granted. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Daniel Whittaker, President and CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at (902) 488-4700.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61152


