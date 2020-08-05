Antler Gold Grants Incentive Options

Halifax, August 5, 2020 - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted 2,282,500 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Plan") to officers, directors and consultants. Officers and directors were granted 1,350,000 of the total options granted.

Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.40 per share and will vest at the rate of 50% of the total on each of the six and twelve month anniversary of the grant date. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

