Osisko Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Updated Guidance for Second Half of 2020

MONTR?AL, Aug. 05, 2020 -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the “Company” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Highlights

Updated guidance for the second half of the year of 33,000 to 35,000 gold equivalent ounces 1 (“GEOs”);

(“GEOs”); Revenues from royalties and streams of $28.7 million (Q2 2019 – $33.8 million);

Cash flows from operating activities of $15.4 million (Q2 2019 – $21.4 million); $18.6 million before changes in non-cash working capital items (Q2 2019 – $23.5 million);

Earned 12,386 GEOs (Q2 2019 – 19,651 GEOs);

Net earnings of $13.0 million, $0.08 per basic share (Q2 2019 – net loss of $6.5 million, $0.04 per basic share);

Adjusted earnings 2 of $5.7 million or $0.03 per basic share (Q2 2019 – $8.2 million, $0.05 per basic share);

of $5.7 million or $0.03 per basic share (Q2 2019 – $8.2 million, $0.05 per basic share); Cash operating margin 3 of 95% from royalty and stream interests, generating $27.2 million in operating cash flow, in addition to a cash operating margin of $0.6 million from offtake interests;

of 95% from royalty and stream interests, generating $27.2 million in operating cash flow, in addition to a cash operating margin of $0.6 million from offtake interests; Cash on hand of $202.0 million and up to $400.0 million further available under the credit facility as at June 30, 2020;

Closed a non-brokered private placement of $85.0 million with Investissement Qu?bec on April 1, 2020;

Improved the silver stream on the Gibraltar mine by investing $8.5 million to reduce the transfer price from US$2.75 per ounce of silver to nil in April 2020;

Commercial production was declared by the operator of the Eagle Gold mine on July 1, 2020, on which the Company holds a 5% NSR royalty;

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, several of Osisko’s assets were temporarily placed on care and maintenance by our operating partners during the second quarter, but the affected assets have now largely resumed operations; and

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share paid on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

Performance

Sean Roosen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the activities of the second quarter of 2020: “Even though our results for the second quarter have been affected by the impacts of the COVID‑19 pandemic, our business model remains extremely strong and the rising gold price helped to partially offset the closures. We look forward to benefiting from the gold price environment and our assets being at full capacity for the rest of the year.”

Outlook

On March 23, 2020, given the uncertainties with respect to future developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the outbreak, the actions taken to contain or treat the COVID‑19 outbreak, and impacts on mining operations, Osisko announced the withdrawal of its 2020 production guidance until further notice.

As the main mining assets on which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest have mostly returned to operations, Osisko has updated its guidance for the six months and the year ending December 31, 2020. This guidance excludes any potential impact on GEOs and cash margins if the Renard diamond mine would restart its operations in 2020 or if additional periods of care and maintenance were announced in light of the development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six months ending December 31, 2020 (i) Year ending December 31, 2020 (i) Low High Cash margin Low High Cash margin (GEOs) (GEOs) (%) (GEOs) (GEOs) (%) Royalty interests 24,800 26,250 100 45,500 46,950 100 Stream interests 8,000 8,450 87 17,150 17,650 81 Offtake interests 200 300 2 850 900 3 33,000 35,000 63,500 65,500

(i) Excluding any potential revenues from the Renard diamond mine for the six months ending December 31, 2020.

For the full year 2020 guidance, actual results were used for the first semester and added to the forecast for the second semester of the year. For the outlook of the last 6 months of 2020, silver and cash royalties have been converted to GEOs using commodity prices of US$1,900 per ounce of gold, US$22 per ounce of silver and an exchange rate (US$/C$) of 1.33.

Notes: (1) GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements was converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period.

Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gold (i) $1,711 $1,309 $1,645 $1,307 Silver(ii) $16 $15 $17 $15 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3853 1.3377 1.3651 1.3336

(i) The London Bullion Market Association’s pm price in U.S. dollars. (ii) The London Bullion Market Association’s price in U.S. dollars. (iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.

(2) The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including “Adjusted Earnings” and “Adjusted Earnings per basic share” to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS.



The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.



“Adjusted earnings” is defined as “Net earnings (loss)” adjusted for certain items: “Foreign exchange gain (loss)”, “Impairment of assets”, including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates, “Gains (losses) on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets”, “Unrealized gain (loss) on investments”, “”, “Share of loss of associates”, “Deferred income tax expense (recovery)” and other unusual items such as transaction costs.



Adjusted earnings per basic share is obtained from the “adjusted earnings” divided by the “Weighted average number of common shares outstanding” for the period.

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net earnings (loss) 13,048 (6,547 ) (270 ) (33,096 ) Adjustments: Impairment of assets 3,117 - 30,323 38,900 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 544 484 (1,557 ) 1,643 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (13,923 ) 5,298 (15,458 ) 5,333 Share of loss of associates 1,458 8,780 3,174 10,542 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,489 216 (2,025 ) (9,266 ) Adjusted earnings 5,733 8,231 14,187 14,056 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000’s) 164,733 154,988 160,067 155,023 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.03 0.05 0.09 0.09

(3) Cash operating margin, which represents revenues less cost of sales, is a non-IFRS measure. The Company believes that this non-IFRS generally accepted industry measure provides a realistic indication of operating performance and provides a useful comparison with its peers. The following table reconciles the cash margin to the revenues and cost of sales presented in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and related notes (In thousands of dollars):

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenues 40,758 131,606 93,363 232,332 Less: Revenues from offtake interests (12,025 ) (97,825 ) (26,796 ) (165,051 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 28,733 33,781 66,567 67,281 Cost of sales (12,945 ) (100,093 ) (30,228 ) (170,197 ) Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests 11,454 96,642 25,376 163,152 Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (1,491 ) (3,451 ) (4,852 ) (7,045 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 28,733 33,781 66,567 67,281 Less: Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (1,491 ) (3,451 ) (4,852 ) (7,045 ) Cash margin from royalty and stream interests 27,242 30,330 61,715 60,236 95 % 90 % 93 % 90 % Revenues from offtake interests 12,025 97,825 26,796 165,051 Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests (11,454 ) (96,642 ) (25,376 ) (163,152 ) Cash margin from offtake interests 571 1,183 1,420 1,899 5 % 1 % 5 % 1 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 201,971 108,223 Short-term investments 21,105 20,704 Amounts receivable 8,355 6,330 Other assets 5,878 5,172 237,309 140,429 Non-current assets Investments in associates 123,907 103,640 Other investments 107,954 67,886 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,128,673 1,130,512 Mining interests and plant and equipment 369,536 343,693 Exploration and evaluation 43,065 42,949 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 6,940 6,940 2,128,588 1,947,253 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,379 18,772 Dividends payable 8,259 7,874 Current portion of long-term debt 49,298 - Provisions and other liabilities 2,377 1,289 74,313 27,935 Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities 28,918 29,365 Long-term debt 372,354 349,042 Deferred income taxes 48,327 47,465 523,912 453,807 Equity Share capital 1,742,111 1,656,350 Warrants 18,072 18,072 Contributed surplus 38,220 37,642 Equity component of convertible debentures 17,601 17,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income 60,712 13,469 Deficit (272,040 ) (249,688 ) 1,604,676 1,493,446 2,128,588 1,947,253

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenues 40,758 131,606 93,363 232,332 Cost of sales (12,945 ) (100,093 ) (30,228 ) (170,197 ) Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests (8,692 ) (11,825 ) (22,392 ) (24,201 ) Gross profit 19,121 19,688 40,743 37,934 Other operating expenses General and administrative (5,818 ) (4,574 ) (12,102 ) (10,475 ) Business development (1,634 ) (1,786 ) (2,772 ) (3,524 ) Exploration and evaluation (34 ) (58 ) (76 ) (91 ) Impairment of assets - - (26,300 ) (38,900 ) Operating income (loss) 11,635 13,270 (507 ) (15,056 ) Interest and dividend income 1,075 920 2,196 2,092 Finance costs (6,636 ) (5,792 ) (13,498 ) (11,539 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (608 ) (491 ) 1,718 (1,612 ) Share of loss of associates (1,458 ) (8,780 ) (3,174 ) (10,542 ) Other gains (losses), net 10,806 (5,298 ) 11,435 (5,333 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 14,814 (6,171 ) (1,830 ) (41,990 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (1,766 ) (376 ) 1,560 8,894 Net earnings (loss) 13,048 (6,547 ) (270 ) (33,096 ) Net earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted 0.08 (0.04 ) - (0.21 )