Northern Vertex Completes Five-Year Extension of 5% Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, Aug. 5, 2020 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 9, 2020, it has completed the redemption of its subordinated unsecured convertible debentures that mature on May 31, 2021 (the "Outstanding Debentures") and issued new subordinated unsecured convertible debentures that mature on June 30, 2025 (the "New Debentures"). A total of $6.3 million of New Debentures were closed in the initial tranche, and the Company has commitments for the remaining $0.4 million to be closed in the final tranche, for a gross total of $6.7 million.

The Company issued a notice of redemption in respect of its Outstanding Debentures effective July 31, 2020, providing the Holders with the opportunity to either subscribe for New Debentures, or receive cash equal to the principal amount of the Outstanding Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon. Holders of the aggregate principal of $6.3 million of the Outstanding Debentures elected to subscribe for the New Debentures in the first tranche of the Company's private placement of New Debentures (the "Private Placement"). The New Debentures have substantially the same terms as the Outstanding Debentures, as described in the Company's press release dated July 9, 2020. The New Debentures and the common shares of the Company issuable under the New Debentures, if issued before December 1, 2020, are subject to a hold period that expires on December 1, 2020, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the Exchange, and may close in one or more tranches. No finder's fees were paid in respect of the Private Placement.

About Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer.

