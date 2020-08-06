Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Fieldex Exploration Changes its Name to Fokus Mining Corporation

03:09 Uhr  |  CNW

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its name to "Fokus Mining Corporation / Corporation Minière Fokus" and that its new trading symbol will be "FKM". The name change will be effective on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about August 10, 2020.

In connection with the name change, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Company will continue to evidence the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation without further action by shareholders. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change. The new CUSIP number for the common shares of Fokus Mining Corporation will be 3442041024.

About Fokus Mining

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

www.fokusmining.com

SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.



Contact
Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer, 147 Québec avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8, Tel.: (819) 762-0609, Fax: (819) 762-0097, thibautsegeral@gmail.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Fieldex Exploration Inc.

Fieldex Exploration Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DJ25
CA3169023031
www.fieldexexploration.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap