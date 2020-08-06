Aura Minerals Releases Its Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

ROAD TOWN, Aug. 05, 2020 - Aura Minerals Inc. (“Aura Minerals” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has filed today its interim financial statements for the second quarter of 2020, its associated management’s discussion and analysis and related certification filings for the second quarter of 2020 (collectively, the “Second Quarter Results”).



About Aura 360? Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360? Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matup?, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

