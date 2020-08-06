Far Announces A New Advisory Board Member

VANCOUVER, Aug. 06, 2020 - Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:F0R) (OTC:FRRSF).



John Gammack, President and CEO, is pleased to report that Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. has agreed to join the Advisory Board of Far Resources (CSE:FAT).

Lindsay's role will be to provide technical advice to Far's board and management as they move forward with their plans to explore the Winston Property in New Mexico, USA, with a particular focus on the Little Granite Mine.

The Phase 1 work program will likely include geological mapping, rock and soil geochemical sampling, ground geophysics and a LiDAR survey. This will be followed by a Phase 2 diamond drilling program.

Lindsay has over 45 years of experience in international exploration and development, most recently focused on epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold exploration in the American Cordillera and Central Asia.

He and company founder Keith Anderson conducted the initial site visit and recognized the potential for high grade epithermal silver-gold mineralization (see link to news here) in the historic mining camp which has been dormant since the early 1980s.

Far Resources Ltd. is a Canadian battery and technology metals exploration and development company with lithium exploration projects in Canada and the USA. In Canada, Far is advancing its Zoro Lithium Project, located in the mining-friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba. Zoro covers numerous known lithium pegmatite dykes and hosts the company’s 1.1 million tonne resource (0.93% Li2O at a 0.3% cutoff), plus an additional fifty targets. The company also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in Northwest Territories. In the USA, the company owns the Winston Project in New Mexico, a historic mining property with potential for bonanza-grade silver and gold.

