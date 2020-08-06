ALX Resources Corp. Begins Surface Exploration at Vixen Gold Project, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

Vancouver, August 6, 2020 - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a prospecting and sampling program has commenced at its 100%-owned Vixen Gold Project ("Vixen" or the "Project") located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. Vixen consists of three sub-projects totaling 10,069 hectares (24,880 acres) staked within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt and is located approximately 60 kilometres (37 miles) east of Red Lake, Ontario.

In October 2019, ALX carried out a helicopter-supported, reconnaissance sampling program at Vixen and collected rock samples ranging up to 23.9 grams/tonne ("g/t") gold (0.765 oz/ton) at Vixen North (see ALX news release dated December 12, 2019 and sample photos below). ALX has now commenced a more extensive follow-up program for three areas of the Project that have demonstrated significant gold mineralization, either through ALX's recent work or from historical sampling reported to the Government of Ontario.





About Vixen and the Red Lake Mining District

To date, the Red Lake Mining District ("Red Lake") has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925 (readers are cautioned that mineralization present on adjacent properties may not be present at Vixen). Historic gold mines in the Red Lake camp include the Campbell mine, the Red Lake mine, and the Couchenour-Williams mine, all multi-million ounce gold producers. Vixen lies within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, a geological trend located to the northeast of Red Lake that hosts numerous historical gold mines and showings and is highly-prospective for new showings of gold mineralization. The Argosy Mine, located approximately 2.0 kilometres from the Vixen North claim boundary, produced approximately 102,000 ounces of gold from 1934 to 1952. The Springpole Gold Project operated by First Mining Gold Corp., located approximately 6.0 kilometres from the Vixen North boundary, has reported an Indicated mineral resource estimate of 139.1 million tonnes at 1.04 g/t gold and 5.4 g/t silver, containing 4.67 million ounces of gold and 24.19 million ounces of silver, and an Inferred mineral resource estimate of 11.4 million tonnes at 0.63 g/t gold and 3.1 g/t silver, containing 230,000 ounces of gold and 1.12 million ounces of silver (Source: First Mining Gold Corp., 2020).

ALX considers Vixen underexplored where areas of limited outcrop have inhibited surface exploration and plans to identify new drill targets through its current detailed prospecting, leading-edge geochemical techniques, and geophysical surveys.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Sierd Eriks, P. Geo., President and Chief Geologist of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Readers are cautioned that some of the technical information described in this news release is historical in nature; however, the information is deemed credible and was produced by professional geologists of the eras discussed. ALX further cautions investors that it has reviewed but has not verified all of the historical Vixen exploration data.

Rock samples described in this news release were processed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Ancaster, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES). Silver was analyzed using a 4-acid "Near Total" Digestion with an ICP-OES finish.

About ALX

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include nickel-copper-cobalt, gold and uranium projects. The Company designs exploration programs using the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction that demonstrates strong potential for economic base metals deposits, and hosts a producing gold mine as well as the highest-grade uranium mines in the world. ALX owns 100% interests in the Falcon Nickel, Flying Vee and Sceptre Gold projects in northern Saskatchewan, the Vixen Gold Project in the historic Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and the Draco VMS Project in Norway, as well as interests in a number of uranium exploration properties in northern Saskatchewan. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Vixen Gold Project ("Vixen") is prospective for gold, the Company's plans to undertake exploration activities at the Vixen and expend funds on Vixen. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that ALX may not be able to fully finance exploration at Vixen, including drilling; our initial findings at Vixen may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; commodity prices may not support exploration expenditures at Vixen; and economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and share price. Even if we explore and develop Vixen, and even if gold or other metals or minerals are discovered in quantity, the project may not be commercially viable. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

