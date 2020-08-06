Candente Copper Corp. Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing and Discussion Forum As Primary Investor Social Media Discussion Platform

VANCOUVER, Aug. 06, 2020 - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a “CEO Verified” Discussion Forum on AGORACOM. This will serve as the Company’s primary social media platform to interact with both shareholders and the broader investment community in a fully moderated environment.

The Candente Copper HUB is live and can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/CandenteCopper



Candente Copper will also receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.



Moderated Discussion For Candente Copper Management And Shareholders



AGORACOM “CEO Verified” provides the first ever identity verification of small cap executives on a finance platform. Small cap CEO’s and other company officers are now able to post or communicate within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation. As the ultimate influencers of their own companies, “CEO Verified” Forums create unmatched levels of engagement between companies and investors that have long desired civilized, constructive and factual conversation.



Posts to AGORACOM are shareable on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, which provides Management with one-click sharing of valuable content to these social media platforms, with automatic links back to AGORACOM for civilized investor engagement.



There are no log-in requirements for investors to visit the forum, read posts and share company posts with their networks on other platforms. Investors wishing to post questions, comments and interact with company officers can quickly log-in using their Facebook or LinkedIn accounts, or create an anonymous new user account.



Verified Candente Officer At Launch

Joanne Freeze, President, CEO and Director

Joanne Freeze, President and CEO stated, "Social media participation is very important for growth companies such as ours and AGORACOM forums are purpose built to facilitate intelligent discussion without the nonsense that plagues other such sites. I encourage everyone to read and participate in our CEO Verified Discussion Forum to create constructive and vibrant discussions for the long term benefit of everyone."



AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, stated "With Copper now testing $3.00 again and the Company's Canariaco Deposit included in Goldman Sachs 84 Top Copper Projects Worldwide, the timing for Candente Copper to reconnect with current shareholders and reach a brand new audience of investors could not be better. Look no further than the recent significant ownership increase by Fortescue to 19.92% to know that Candente Copper is serious about the development of Canariaco. We are proud to be representing such a great name and look forward to telling the Candente Copper story to the world."



About Candente Copper



Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Canariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Canariaco Norte deposit as well as the Canariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.



About AGORACOM



AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.



Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., President and CEO, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. She have reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Candente Copper relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

