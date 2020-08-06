Quadro Lists on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

Vancouver, August 6, 2020 - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "QDROF". The Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Marketplace on August 6, 2020 and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "QRO" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "G4O2".

The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience. Investors can find real-time quote and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QDROF/overview.

T. Barry Coughlan, CEO and Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, as this provides an opportunity to attract a broader base of international investors. Trading on the OTCQB will expand Quadro's presence to new and existing shareholders in the United States with a transparent trading platform. Admission to the OTCQB exchange is part of our strategy to introduce Quadro to a wide range of institutional and retail investors in the United States, particularly as we prepare our Newfoundland gold properties for drilling this year."

Quadro is in the process of securing DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. The Company will provide an update when this is finalized.

About Quadro Resources - Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold and PGE in North America. Quadro has approximately 50 million shares outstanding. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QRO". Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn and Conche properties and has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake property in Newfoundland and an option to earn a 70% interest in the Seagull Lake property in Ontario.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Quadro Resources Ltd.

"T. Barry Coughlan"

President and CEO

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections." For more information on the Company, interested parties should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61205